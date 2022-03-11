11 of the most colourful outfits from Bafta red carpet history

The Bafta Awards is set to be a big one, as the annual ceremony is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Rebel Wilson will host the Baftas this Sunday March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. In 2021, only the presenters walked the red carpet, while everyone else beamed in virtually – but this year the ceremony is set to take place in real life, meaning a full return to awards season fashion.

As we look forward to the Baftas – where Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali and Leonardo DiCaprio are all nominated for awards – let’s reflect on some of the most show-stopping fashion moments from the event’s history. Here is our pick of red carpet outfits where the stars experimented with bold, bright and beautiful colours…

1. Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris is no stranger to bringing a bit of zing to the red carpet – back in 2008, she stunned in a turquoise Escada gown, and since then she’s experimented with sunny yellow, sultry red and pale pink dresses.

2. Jessica Alba

A strapless, flowing gown is hardly the most revolutionary outfit, but Jessica Alba stepped her 2011 dress up a notch by choosing an electric cobalt colour – and pairing it with braids and a bright red lip.

3. Marion Cotillard

Dior isn’t normally known for bright colours, so Marion Cotillard’s show-stopping yellow dress to the 2013 event came as a surprise. The colour was more than enough to make a statement, but the dress itself was also architecturally interesting, with a bubble detail and sheer panels on the skirt.

4. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o had an iconic red carpet season in 2014, when she was up for various awards for her role in 12 Years A Slave. And she showed us her love of bright colours and jewel tones – as seen at the Baftas, when she wore a glamorous Dior gown in emerald green.

5. Lea Seydoux

Canary yellow isn’t always the easiest colour to pull off, but Lea Seydoux gave a masterclass on the colour in 2015, wearing a Grecian Prada gown with modern cut-outs at the midriff.

6. Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore took home the award for best actress at the 2015 Baftas, wearing a fire engine red gown by Tom Ford with long sleeves, velvet accents and a matching choker.

7. Michelle Yeoh

While most of the dresses on this list are bright and loud, in 2019 Michelle Yeoh showed us how to use colour in a more understated – but still memorable – way. She wore a pale blue Elie Saab gown with gold detailing and draped sleeves, looking particularly regal.

8. Regina King

Regina King certainly didn’t pull any punches in 2019, wearing a fuchsia Versace gown with a daring leg slit and gold accessories.

8. Florence Pugh

Regina King must have started a trend, because the 2020 red carpet was full of pink outfits. Everyone from Scarlett Johansson to Laura Dern and Renee Zellweger wore variations on the shade – but none better than Florence Pugh in a bright Dries Van Noten creation with a mega train.

10. Jodie Turner-Smith

Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith ruled the 2020 red carpet in a joyous yellow Gucci gown, looking resplendent in sequins.

11. Priyanka Chopra

The 2021 event was a pretty subdued affair, with only the presenters walking the red carpet. Luckily, Priyanka Chopra was on hand to bring a bit of excitement to proceedings, in a pink embroidered jacket and white harem pants.