11 vintage Pamela Anderson outfits we’d still wear today

Pamela Anderson is back in the spotlight with the arrival of highly-anticipated drama series Pam & Tommy on Disney+ (February 2).

Critics have praised Lily James for her portrayal of the star, who gained worldwide fame as lifeguard C.J. Parker on Baywatch, which ran from 1989 and throughout the Nineties.

The new Pam & Tommy eight-part miniseries focuses on Anderson’s relationship with Motley Crue frontman Tommy Lee, whom she married in 1995.

Given the huge resurgence of Nineties and Noughties fashion in recent years, the blonde bombshell’s sexy signature look is all the rage again. Following the release of the trailer, eBay reported a 39% rise in searches for ‘Pam Anderson’, and we expect there’ll be lots more outfit inspiration when the series starts.

Here, we look back at some of Anderson’s best fashion moments…

1. The girl-next-door look

Pamela Anderson attends a baseball game in 1992 (Alamy/PA)

Then 25-year-old Anderson was pictured in this all-American ensemble of a white tee, denim shorts and cowboy boots in 1992.

2. The red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson wearing her famous red swimsuit (Alamy/PA)

The Baywatch star’s most iconic outfit, this high-cut red swimsuit spawned millions of copycats, and eBay reported a 74% spike in searches for ‘red swimming costume’ after the Pam & Tommy trailer went live.

3. The playsuit

Pamela Anderson poses during a photo shoot in Malibu, California, 1992 (Alamy/PA)

Western belts have made a comeback in recent years. Teamed with a skin-tight playsuit and cowboy boots, this is exactly the kind of outfit you could wear to a music festival now.

4. The little white dress

Musician Tommy Lee of Motley Crue and actress Pamela Anderson attend the 23rd Annual American Music Awards 1996 (Alamy/PA)

Pictured on the red carpet with Tommy Lee in 1996, Anderson chose a strappy, sequinned white minidress – still the perfect summer party staple.

5. The red carpet gown

Pamela Anderson at the 2001 VH1 Divas Live show (Anthony Harvey/PA)

This low-cut white wrap dress, as seen on the red carpet in 2001, is giving us sexy Grecian goddess vibes.

6. The cage top and trousers

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock arriving at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards (Alamy/PA)

We could totally imagine this daring crop top and trousers being worn by one of the high-schoolers in hit HBO series Euphoria.

7. The jeans and going-out top

Pamela Anderson arrives at the MTV European Music Awards 2002 (Alamy/PA)

Two decades on from Anderson rocking this look at the MTV Europe Music Awards, bootcut jeans and midriff-baring tops are back in a big way.

8. The three-piece suit

Richard Bacon and Pamela Anderson arrive to host the Lycra British Style Awards 2003 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Oversized tailoring is another massive trend right now. Anderson showed us how it’s done back in 2003, when she hosted the British Style Awards with TV presenter Richard Bacon.

9. The short-shorts

Pamela Anderson poses for photographers during a photocall for Blonde And Blonder during the Cannes Film Festival (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Anderson’s style started to evolve in the mid to late-Noughties. This black and white ensemble from the 2007 Cannes Film Festival is a lot more minimal than previous red carpet looks.

10. The gold minidress

Pamela Anderson at London Fashion Week (Ian West/PA)

In her 40s, the actor struck up a friendship with Vivienne Westwood, and has been dressed by the designer on many occasions. Sitting front row at Westwood’s London Fashion Week show in 2008, she looked incredible in a gold corset dress.

11. The sparkly gown

Pamela Anderson attending the Fashion Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Anderson has continued to embrace British designers and a more demure style. She chose this chic black off-the-shoulder gown by London-based label 16 Arlington for the Fashion Awards 2017.