13 of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for beauty buffs

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner, when we dote on our partners and thank them for all they do for us.

If your significant other is a self-confessed beauty obsessive, you’re in luck – this year there’s a plethora of fabulous presents to choose from.

Similarly, if you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day and want to spoil a friend, these glamorous treats are sure to impress.

Here are 13 gifts that will delight a beauty lover on Valentine’s Day…

Major make-up

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush At Night

1. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in At Night, £38

The Ambient Lighting collection from Hourglass is legendary among make-up lovers, and new blush shade ‘At Night’ – as seen on brand ambassador Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – is stunning, blending brick red pigment with luminescent particles, to impart a gorgeous glow.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Red Case

2. Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Red Case, £27.50

Actually a Chinese New Year launch, available from February 1, we think this ravishing ruby lipstick in a beautiful floral case makes an ideal V-Day gift, too.

Laura Mercier Color Infusion Blush Watermelon

3. Laura Mercier Color Infusion Blush in Watermelon, £24, LookFantastic

One of four new shades launched to coincide with Valentine’s Day, Watermelon is a subtle peachy-pink with a hint of shimmer.

Fenty Beauty Lil Gloss Bombs Mini Lip Duo & Keychain Holder

4. Fenty Beauty Lil Gloss Bombs Mini Lip Duo & Keychain Holder, £22, Boots

This dynamic duo brings together mini Gloss Bomb lip glosses in classic shade Fenty Glow (a shimmering tawny nude) with new hue Pink Firefly (a glittering coral), plus you get a keychain holder, so you can glow on the go.

Sensational scents

Jo Malone Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense

5. Jo Malone Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, £86 for 50ml

The latest launch from the iconic perfume house pays homage to the poppy, adding the warmth of ambrette and the sweetness of tonka bean to the floral notes, creating a wonderfully well-rounded fragrance housed in a striking scarlet bottle.

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum

6. Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum, £45 for 40ml, The Perfume Shop

Bursting with juicy peach and mandarin orange notes, this elegant oriental fragrance centres around the white floral pairing of lily and jasmine sambac, softened with a dash of vanilla.

Jo Loves Orange Butterflies A Fragrance Paintbrush

7. Jo Loves Orange Butterflies A Fragrance Paintbrush, £40

The newly revamped range of Fragrance Paintbrushes from Jo Loves now features more sustainable packaging and a refillable cartridge, with seven different scents to daub on your skin.

Pampering pressies

Marks and Spencer Apothecary Luxury Gift Set

8. Marks and Spencer Apothecary Luxury Gift Set, £49

With candles, scented oils, bath salts, reed diffusers and more, this impressive 18-piece bundle from M&S’s chicly packaged Apothecary range is excellent value for money, and has everything you need to create a sumptuous spa experience at home.

Kiss The Moon Love After Dark Bath Oil

9. Kiss The Moon Love After Dark Bath Oil, £38

With romantic restaurant visits off the cards this year, why not treat your other half to an indulgent night in, starting off with a relaxing bath? Scented with rose, frankincense and ylang ylang, this oil is the perfect way to enhance tub time.

Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil 5 Piece Gift Set

10. Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil 5 Piece Gift Set, £25, Next

This pretty pink selection brings together body wash, lotion, scrub, soap and shower creme, all scented with a delightful jojoba, vanilla and almond blend.

Captivating candles

Boy Smells FLEURSHADOW CANDLE-jpg

11. Boy Smells Hypernature Fleurshadow Scented Candle, £45, Osmology

Part of the new Hypernature collection from cult candle brand Boy Smells, Fleurshadow is a dark floral dream, melding geranium, rose and violet with benzoin (a rich-smelling resin) and incense.

Evermore London Flore Candle, £50

12. Evermore London Flore Candle, £50, Harvey Nichols

Housed in a chic black glass, this floral symphony of a candle is centred around lilac blooms, with citrusy petitgrain and a splash of spicy clove, tempering the heady perfume of the purple flower.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses

13. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses, £23.99, Boots

The aromatic equivalent of a dozen long stem roses, this long-lasting jar candle will fill your home with the decadent scent of the queen of flowers.