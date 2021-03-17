13 major trends the Kardashians have set, from contouring to tiny sunglasses

After 14 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to a close, meaning we’ll no longer get to follow the antics of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and the rest of the famous family.

Having risen from reality wannabes to global superstars, the stylish sisters have become the ultimate fashion and beauty influencers, sparking many a make-up, hair and clothing craze.

Ahead of the final series of KUWTK (airing from March 19), here are just some of the fashion and beauty trends we owe to the sisters…

1. Contouring

Kim popularised this make-up technique, which uses dark and light powders to create more defined cheekbones, and used contouring kits to launch her KKW Beauty brand in 2017.

2. Bodycon

Is it any surprise the sisters, known for their hourglass figures, favour form-fitting fashion? From the earliest days of KUWTK (remember Herve Leger bandage dresses?) until now, the Kardashians have never shied from showing off their curves in bodycon outfits.

3. Big lips

Kylie Jenner in 2013 and 2019

Kylie Jenner’s ‘glow up’ from skinny teen to buxom bombshell included a not so subtle dose of lip fillers, which she initially denied having.

The youngest Kardashian sister went on to found her billion dollar Kylie Cosmetics brand with lip kits intended to help customers get the full lips look.

4. Bike shorts

Not to be confused with cycling shorts, bike shorts aren’t really intended for actual physical activity, but for showing off one’s derriere.

5. Nude everything

No, we’re not talking internet-breaking levels of nakedness – the nude fashion trend saw the sisters embrace head to toe neutral tones. It’s a look still going strong today.

6. Itsy bitsy bikinis

Be honest – if you had the body of a Kardashian, wouldn’t you be a fan of itsy bitsy teeny weeny bikinis? These ladies are pros when it comes to sexy swimwear.

7. Feathers

(Left to right) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA (PA Archive)

When it comes to the red carpet, the fashion-obsessed siblings have recently gone with all things fluffy and feathery, dating back to the 2019 Met Gala.

8. Matrix coats

Moving on from the Nineties, the Kardashians have been experimenting with Noughties style lately, including leather ‘Matrix’ coats in a variety of colours.

9. Neon

Colour for the Kardashians is all about extremes. As much as they love nude tones, they’re still repping the neon look everywhere from the gym to the red carpet to the beach.

10. Extra long hair

Kim is known to be a huge fan of Cher, which many explain her love of uber-long hair extensions.

11. Perspex heels

Another trend we’ve got to thank Kim’s soon to be ex-husband Kanye West for, see-through heels became a big trend circa 2018, but soon fell out of fashion.

12. Leather trousers

Being on the cutting edge of fashion, the Kardashians know skinny trousers are out and straight leg styles are in, which is why they’re all about baggy leather pants now.

13. Tiny sunglasses

Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA (PA Archive)

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kim revealed on an episode of KUWTK in 2018.

Evidently, the whole family got the memo because they all ditched their oversized sunnies and embraced Nineties-style shades.