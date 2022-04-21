3 cool ways to work the biker chic trend this spring

Designers went hell for leather on the spring/summer 22 runways, with vintage-inspired biker jackets seen at all four international fashion weeks.

There were different takes on the look too – from oversized at Simone Rocha and studded at Richard Quinn to snug, Noughties styles at Diesel and Dior.

Kim Kardashian has been an early adopter of the biker babe look (and we don’t just mean the ‘motorcycle helmet and bikini’ ensemble she recently posted on Instagram), rocking wet-look leather leggings, jumpsuits, coats and co-ords throughout fashion month.

Now the new season is here, you might be wondering: how are such wintry fabrics going to work during warmer weather? The answer – according to the catwalks – is with a ‘less is more’ approach, styling separates with more summery garments. Think hints of biker chic tailoring that you can mix and match.

Here’s how to rev up your spring/summer style with four key pieces…

1. Biker jacket

If you buy one thing this season, it’s got to be a black biker jacket – and if you choose to invest in real leather you can guarantee it will stand the test of time. Although, there are plenty of alternative options too.

Take your cue from Prada or Simone Rocha with a punky, oversized style you can throw over anything, or opt for a slim-fit silhouette as seen at Alexander McQueen, where denim jackets were also on heavy rotation.

(Mango/PA)

Mango Leather-effect Biker Jacket, £59.99; Long-sleeve T-shirt with Ruffles, £17.99; Mid-rise Wideleg Jeans, £35.99

(Freemans/PA)

Star by Julien Macdonald Stud Biker Jacket, £69, Freemans

(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

John Lewis & Partners Leather Biker Jacket, £149

(Kaleidoscope/PA)

Kaleidoscope Denim Biker Jacket, £55; Bird Print Ruched Front Dress, £27.30 (was £39

2. The sexy skirt

Alexander McQueen SS22 (Alexander McQueen/PA)

The mini skirt has made a massive comeback this season, but you don’t have to flash a lot of thigh if you don’t want to. The biker chicks at Alexander McQueen strutted the runway in cool, calf-length pencil skirts with a zip up the middle.

A leather (or faux) skirt is a fab summer party piece. Keep it casual by pairing with a T-shirt and ankle boots, or go glam with a jewel-toned top and heels.

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Ivory Sleeveless Funnel Neck, £33.60 (was £42); Leather Zip Through Biker Pencil Skirt, £114 (was £285) (shoes stylist’s own)

(River Island/PA)

River Island Black Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, £26

(Warehouse/PA)

Warehouse Real Leather Belted Biker Skirt, £108.50 (was £155)

3. Edgy accessories

Want to keep stomping around in your chunky biker boots in spring, or even in summer? Go for it. Models at McQueen, Ports 1961, Simone Rocha and Tods were all styled with chunky footwear.

Alternatively, accessorise punky pieces with stiletto heels to create an edgy/elegant contrast.

(Office/PA)

Office Hampton Slingback Pointed Court High Heels, £49

(Dune/PA)

Dune London Dignity Black Leather Shoulder Bag, £120

(Deichmann/PA)

Deichmann Black Quilted Lace Up Biker Boots, £34.99