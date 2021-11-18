18 November 2021

3 ways to work the dark florals trend in your winter wardrobe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
Floral prints took a dramatic turn on the AW21 catwalks, by way of dark blooms, sumptuous fabrics and beautiful bouquet embellishments.

London Fashion Week designers were leading the charge, with chintzy dresses and frock coats fit for a royal seen at Erdem, Yuhan Wang and Preen, while Temperley’s maxi dresses and separates had a retro 70Seventies feel to them.

TODO: define component type factbox

Now, the high street is giving us fabulous petal-powered pieces to rock day or night.

Here are three key ways to try the dark florals trend…

1. Midi dresses

TODO: define component type factbox

An absolute autumn/winter essential, floral midi dresses are a massive trend right now, and they’re so easy to style.

It’s all about layering – either pop a roll-neck top underneath a V-neck dress, or throw an oversized blazer or slouchy cardigan on top. Complete your look with chunky ankle or knee-high boots.

(Ghost/PA)

Ghost Marlow Dress, £149 (available late November; boots stylist’s own)

Monsoon Heat-Seal Gem V-Neck Jumper Grey £45; Embellished Floral Midi Dress Black, £70; Letty Leather Lace-up Biker Boots Black, £80

(Joe Browns/PA)

Joe Browns Enchanting Autumn Dress, £49

2. Day to night tops

(Preen/PA)

Demure enough for daytime but easy to dress up after work, a floral print blouse is a really versatile piece.

Team with jeans, boots and statement earrings for a laidback look, or go glam with a leather mini skirt and heels.

(Aspiga/PA)

Aspiga Gwen Blouse Ditsy Floral Navy, £135

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Metallic Floral Jacquard & Tie Back Black Blouse, £55

(River Island/PA)

River Island Black Floral Blouse, £35

3. Party dresses

TODO: define component type factbox

Take florals into the festive season with a glitzy frock. A cute cocktail dress in all-over print looks fab with simple strappy heels and a clutch bag, while a show-stopping black maxi dress with flower embellishments is ideal for a winter wedding.

(Freemans/PA)

Freemans Together Beaded Maxi Dress, £130

(Warehouse/PA)

Warehouse Sparkle Tie Neck Tiered Mini Dress, £63.20 (was £79)

(Next/PA)

Love & Roses Printed Empire Skater Dress, £45, Next

