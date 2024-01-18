4 cosy but chic knitwear trends to keep you warm in winter
After the shockingly chilly temperatures we’ve been having lately, our winter woollies are more important than ever.
Luckily, this season, the shops are full of fab catwalk-inspired knits that will keep you feeling cosy and looking stylish.
From cool cardigans to preppy sweaters, here are four must-have knitwear trends of the season…
Smart cardigans
Structured rather than slouchy, a boxy cardigan inspired by a certain French fashion house is a key piece of the season – and if you choose a timeless colour it won’t go out of style any time soon.
Breton stripes or pillar-box red with indigo flares make for a classic combination, while pastel tones pair well with faded blue jeans.
Monsoon Suki Stitch Cardigan Red, £65; Saskia Metallic Stripe Top Ivory, £45
Joe Browns Elegant Eloise Cardigan, £59; Must Have Jeans, £30 (cardigan available January 23)
River Island Red Stripe Textured Knit Cardigan, £45
Seventies sweaters
Go retro with a Seventies-inspired V-neck knit complete with a super-wide collar.
From textured cardigans to super-soft jumpers, these block colour sweaters bring a pleasingly vintage vibe to your outfit. Try layering over a roll-neck on extra cold days.
FatFace Raya Washed Blue Collared Cardigan, £62; Organic Cotton Ivy White T-Shirt, £25; Fly Flare Dark Blue Jeans, £32 (were £59; shoes, stylist’s own)
Soni London 02.02 Bukle Pink Sweater, £125 (other items, stylist’s own)
Wrap it up
The TikTok-famous #balletcore trend is still going strong, thanks to one snuggly staple: the wrap knit.
Make like an off-duty ballerina with a supersoft cardigan or sweater in baby pink, powder blue or dove grey.
ASOS Design Fluffy Blue Ballet Wrap Cardigan, £28; Miss Selfridge Turnover Waistband Pleated Skort, £27.99
Simply Be Grey Marl Ballet Wrap Detail Cardigan, £34
Threadbare Women’s Pink Wrap Front Jumper, £18
V for varsity
A mix of preppy and sporty, a V-neck jumper nods to the ‘quiet luxury’ trend, especially if it’s cable knit in an understated grey or ivory tone.
A fine-knit sweater is an ideal workwear staple layered over a white shirt or under a blazer.
Bonprix Ivory Cable Knit Jumper, £29; Dark Blue Bootcut Stretch Jeans, £19, Freemans
New Look Grey Cable Knit V Neck Jumper, £27.99
Delmao V-Neck Cable Knitted Jumper, £35, Freemans
