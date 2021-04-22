4 fresh ways to wear a denim jacket this season

A certain kind of casual cover-up has ruled the fashion roost for the last few spring/summer seasons.

Part of Nineties denim craze, oversized and faded jean jackets (teamed with mom jeans, of course) have been everywhere, but now it’s time to shake things up in the denim department.

After months of slobbing around in sweatpants and hoodies, denim is back on the sartorial agenda – and now we’re spoilt for choice with a host of fresh styles and colours to choose from.

Here are four jean jacket trends to try this season…

Cropped

Love high-waisted jeans, shorts and skirts? Then a cropped denim jacket is what you need.

Whether oversized or fitted, dark or light, a shorter jacket helps to emphasise your waist and lengthen your legs.

Omnes Cropped Denim Jacket; The Arizona High Waisted Jeans

Omnes Cropped Denim Jacket, £75; The Arizona High Waisted Jeans, £65 (other items, stylist’s own)

George at Asda G21 Light Wash Denim Blazer Collar Cropped Denim Jacket; G21 Light Blue High Waist Seam Front Skinny Jeans

George at Asda G21 Light Wash Denim Blazer Collar Cropped Denim Jacket, £24; G21 Light Blue High Waist Seam Front Skinny Jeans, £18

Indigo

The polar opposite of the pale, baggy ‘mom’ jackets of last year, slim-fit indigo jackets are inspired by the late-Nineties – remember Ray Of Light era Madonna?

Double up by teaming your skinny jacket with straight-cut indigo jeans, and be sure to roll the sleeves up.

Monsoon Dark Wash Denim Jacket Blue, £49; Idabella Crop Jeans with Organic Cotton Blue, £39

Kaleidoscope Denim Jacket with Silver Stud Detail; Petite Ditsy Floral Tea Dress; Gold Tube Mules

Kaleidoscope Denim Jacket with Silver Stud Detail, £39; Petite Ditsy Floral Tea Dress, £39; Gold Tube Mules, £29

Pink

For a cute and colourful twist on a classic, why not plump for pink?

A pastel jacket is perfect for throwing over floaty floral dresses in summer, or layering with lightweight knits on chiller spring days.

Marks and Spencer Collection Dusted Pink Pure Cotton Denim Jacket

Marks and Spencer Collection Pure Cotton Denim Jacket in Dusted Pink, £35

Crew Clothing Pink Denim Jacket

Crew Clothing Pink Denim Jacket, £55

Longline

Think regular denim jackets are boring and ubiquitous? Wait ’til you see some of the longline alternatives on offer this season.

From utility jackets to trenches, these fashion-forward styles are anything but ordinary.

Scotch and Soda Indigo Trench Coat; Easy Long Sleeve Tee

Scotch and Soda Indigo Trench Coat, £127.48 (was £254.95); Easy Long Sleeve Tee, £35.70 (was £54.95), The Bias Cut (other items, stylist’s own)

Tu at Sainsburys Kimono-Style Denim Jacket

Tu at Sainsburys Kimono-Style Denim Jacket, £28

Marks and Spencer Collection Denim Carpenter Jacket

Marks and Spencer Collection Denim Carpenter Jacket, £35