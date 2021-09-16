4 must-have autumn footwear trends, from minimalist trainers to glam heels

As temperatures cool, autumn fashion is hotting up – and that includes accessories.

In the footwear department, there’s a fresh focus on office attire with shiny shoes and practical flats made for climbing the career ladder, plus a healthy dose of glamour thanks to the highest of heels.

Inspired by the catwalk collections, these are the shoes to be seen in this season…

1. Luxe trainers

With the great migration back to the office continuing, you may well be wondering: what on earth do I wear to work now? Sadly, your working from home uniform of sweatshirts and joggers might be out of the question, but there’s one loungewear element you can probably get away with, and that’s trainers.

A pair of pristine, white, minimalist sneakers (with perhaps a hint of luxe metallic detailing) is the ideal accompaniment for this season’s must-have wide-leg trousers and ‘midaxi’ hemlines.

2. Chunky loafers

The most literal interpretation of the ‘back to school’ fashion trend we’ve seen in years, shiny loafers have gone super-sized, as decreed by Prada, Gucci, Loewe and Proenza Schouler.

How to style these chunky slip-ons? Show them off with cropped trousers or a swishy midi skirt. Tights are still a no-no according to fashionistas, but black or white ankle socks are positively encouraged.

3. Classic courts

If chunky fashion-forward footwear doesn’t float your boat, fear not, because sleek heels are also making a return for autumn.

Eighties-inspired pointed-toe courts were seen on the catwalks at Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, Moschino and Valentino. You can’t go wrong with shiny nude stiletto pumps, whether for work or play.

4. Slingbacks

A stylish variation on the classic court, ultra-glam patent slingback stilettos were teamed with eveningwear looks at Versace and Saint Laurent, while low-heeled versions were seen at Lanvin and Gucci.

Block-heeled slingbacks are a versatile autumn option that look chic with pencil skirts and ankle-grazing jeans alike.

