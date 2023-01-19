4 trainer trends that will be massive in 2023

A key part of any modern wardrobe, trainers are essential for work and weekends, holidays and hiking – and everything in between.

No longer the last thing you think about when planning an outfit, sneakers are at the forefront of fashion, with macro and micro trends popping up all the time.

So how should you be accessorising your ensembles right now? We asked sportswear experts for their predictions on the trends that will be big in 2023…

1. Soccer silhouettes

“We saw the revival of classic soccer silhouettes last year and that’s something I think we’ll see carry over into 2023,” says Derek Morrison, general manager EMEA at StockX (stockx.com). “The Adidas Samba – arguably the most classic style – is booming on StockX.”

Football was a major talking point at the end of 2022, and that looks set to continue next year.

“Trades of the Argentina Samba saw an uptick during the World Cup final,” Morrison says. “With more exciting football events like the Women’s World Cup taking place this summer, we’re expecting an even bigger focus on the sport in 2023.”

Adidas Samba Team Argentina, available for auction, StockX

Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes, £74.95

2. Heritage inspirations

Minimalism takes a back seat this year as attention-grabbing kicks come to the fore.

“Shapes and colours are experimental for 2023, which will give an effortless elevation to looks,” says Donna Hill, PR and marketing director at Gola (gola.co.uk).

“Styles are served up with classic sports luxe detailing combined with distinctive heritage call-outs and unique material combinations.”

Make a pair of colourful kicks your everyday go-to, she says. “With trainers now ever more prevalent in daily styling, the boundaries of the smart-casual wardrobe will be pushed even further.”

Gola Classics Women’s Raven Trainers, £95

Oliver Bonas Hoff Art Tiger Trainers, £130 [available in March]

Adidas ADI2000 Blue/Bold Blue/Bright Blue Shoes, £67.50 (were £90)

3. Gorpcore

As trends come and go faster than ever, sneakerheads are constantly on the hunt for the next big thing.

“With Dunks and Jordans fatigue setting in, we are seeing a massive rise in brands championing comfort, like Salomon, proving substance can be stylish,” says George Sullivan, CEO and Founder of The Sole Supplier (thesolesupplier.co.uk).

“Our new UNTIED Report shows ‘gorpcore’ is a huge trend, with sneakers incorporating GORE-TEX technology for performance styles and a rugged aesthetic.”

Gorp stands for ‘good old raisins and peanuts’, AKA the trail mix munched by outdoor enthusiasts. Urbanites are adopting the hiking look and making it their own, with ‘ugly’ trainers top of their wishlists.

Salomon XT-6 RECUT Monument Phantom, £155, The Sole Supplier

4. New Balance 550s

Looking for a shortcut to trainer cool? Get yourself a pair of New Balance 550s, says Morrison: “Dubbed the ‘dad trainer’, the 550s have been spotted on some of the trendiest celebs including Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and Bella Hadid.”

Available in tons of colours from laidback neutrals to bold blues and reds, these basketball-inspired kicks are a 2023 must-have.

“The silhouette manages to retain its clout due to the many colourways and iterations released, including collabs with Aimé Leon Dore and Comme Des Garçons,” Morrison says. “We expect new variations of the 550s this year that further elevate the silhouette.”

New Balance 550 White Green, £140, StockX