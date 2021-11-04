4 ways to update your loungewear wardrobe, ready for winter
Remember back in the pre-pandemic days, when loungewear was reserved for lazy Sundays spent on the sofa, nursing a sore head and bingeing trash TV?
Now, even though many offices have reopened, many employees are choosing to continue working from home at least part-time – and comfy clothes have replaced stuffy shirts and tailored trousers, as working dress codes become a thing of the past. It’s official: loungewear is a way of life.
In fact, after sales boomed during lockdown, we’re now seeing seasonal trends emerging within the indoor clothing category.
So, how do make sure your loungewear look is up to date for this autumn/winter? Here are four easy updates to try…
1. Knitted loungewear
Last year it was all about sporty sweatshirts and jersey separates. This season, knitted loungewear is a major trend – with fluffy, super-soft fabrics that will keep you warm all winter, and slouchy ribbed cardigans making a comeback.
Boux Avenue Cloud Yarn Knitted Twist Back Jumper in Ivory, £28; Cloud yarn Knitted Flare Trousers in Ivory, £30; Platform Slider Slippers in Oatmeal, £24
Dancing Leopard Oslo Knitted Trouser in Abstract White on Black, £45
Sonder Studio Knitted Lounge Cardigan, £55
2. Cosy dresses
A bit like a nightie, except suitable for Zoom calls, a lounge dress is a really versatile piece. Layer over leggings for extra warmth, or team with boots and a puffer jacket when you need to pop out to the shop.
Damart Knitted Dress, £45; (Re)generation Trainers, £24.50 (were £49)
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Orion Hooded Lounge Dress Charcoal, £35
3. Baggy trousers
Just as baggy jeans have taken over from skinnies this year, loungewear trousers have got a lot looser too. Swap your cuffed sweat pants for oversized, flared or wide-leg styles if you want to be bang on trend.
Joe Browns Button Up Cardigan, £45; Plain Wide Leg Bottoms, £15 (were £30)
Roman Natural Tie Front Lounge Top, £18 (was £25); Natural Soft Jersey Wide Leg Lounge Pants, £20 (were £22; shoes stylist’s own)
4. Stripes
Loungewear’s answer to the classic Breton top, striped separates are a cute way to add print to your comfies collection, especially if you opt for bright, mood-boosting hues.
Paisie Striped Hoodie, £45; High Rise Joggers, £32 (were £38; shoes stylist’s own)
M&Co Spirit Stripe Hoodie, £32.99
