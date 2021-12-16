4 winter boot trends you’ll actually want to wear
Wintry weather has begun and now the fashion forecast is clear: it’s boots season. More specifically, long boots are taking over from the ankle-high kind and they’ll be here to stay until spring.
Want to get on board with the latest catwalk-inspired looks? Whether it’s for stomping about in puddles or glamming up for evening, these are the coolest boot trends of the season…
1. Chunky boots
River Island Khaki Knee High Boots £60
Originally seen on the runways of Celine, Balmain and Bottega Veneta amongst others, tread-sole rubber and leather boots were a bit of a sartorial slow-burn.
Embraced by alternative fashion fans to begin with, they’ve now gone well and truly mainstream – which is great news, because they’re warm and hard-wearing too.
Office Kuala Chunky Pull On Boots Black Suede, £99
2. Riding boots
Hotter Belgravia Dark Tan Boots, £149
With just a hint of a heel and some subtle buckle detailing, riding boots are comfy to walk in and go with almost anything.
Suede styles have more of a casual feel, while shiny black leather boots can be dressed up with jeans and a statement blouse.
Lilley Womens Black Riding Boot with Buckle, £19.99, Shoe Zone
3. Block heel boots
Jones Bootmaker Cesena Slim Leather Knee Boots, £199 (clothing, stylist’s own)Classy and cool, Sixties-inspired block heel boots are ideal for teaming with mini or midi dresses.
For even more of a retro-cool vibe, faux snakeskin makes a real statement.
Office Kress Block Heel Boots, £80 (were £130; clothing, stylist’s own)
Marks and Spencer Per Una Leather Knee High Boots, £125
4. Thigh-high boots
Dune Sibella Black Flared Heel Knee-High Boots, £150
Whatever the heel height, OTK (over the knee) boots look chic with a swishy midi skirt or dress – tights are optional.
Stiletto or flared heel black thigh-highs are glam enough to work with sparkly festive frocks or LBDs.
Lascana Sand Stretchy Over-Knee Boots, £65, Freemans
