5 bag trends to make your 2022 more fashionable

We shouldn’t underestimate the power of bags.

On the face of it, they’re all about function – used by both men and women as far back as ancient Egypt to transport items and carry personal effects. And yet, there’s always an element of showmanship with bags, as they give you an opportunity to show off your style and what you’re all about.

Similar to shoes, bags are often seen as the ultimate expression of your personality through fashion, so you’ll want to choose yours wisely.

Looking for a bag to help express how you’re feeling this year? Try any one of these new trends…

1. Disco bags

Who doesn’t want a party in a bag? Disco accessories very much do what they say on the tin: they’re fun, sparkly and over the top.

Go bold with gold, silver and bronze, and indulge in glitter, sequins and shine. This is all about joyous frivolity (it’s not necessarily the most practical trend out there) so you’ll often see styles in smaller shapes, be it structured clutches or the trend that never seems to go away: micro-bags.

The Victoria & Albert Museum in London recently put on an exhibition entirely dedicated to bags, exploring the “style, function, design and craftsmanship of the ultimate accessory”. It included a purple sequinned baguette bag from 2000, a style worn by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City. Thanks to our newfound love of all things Noughties, it’s making a comeback – neatly coinciding with the show’s reboot, And Just Like That…

(Dune/PA)

Dune London Binita in Silver, £65

(Radley/PA)

Radley London Gold Mill Bay Metallic Small Flapover Crossbody Bag, £159, Next

2. Puff it up

This is the kind of bag you’d be happy to have on a flight or long car journey, because it basically doubles up as a pillow.

On the runway, Bottega Veneta pioneered the now-cult style of puffy, pillowy handbags and clutches – they’re whimsical and come in all colours of the rainbow. And where Bottega went, everyone else followed, from the high street to high fashion.

Maximise the puffiness of your accessories by going all-in on quilting and ruching, and choose buttery leather and green colours if you really want the Bottega look.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Mini Quilted Leather Bag, £49.99

(ASOS/PA)

ASOS Design Oversized Ruched Clutch Bag in Sage Green with Detachable Shoulder Chain, £25

3. Cutting edge hardware

If you want to pack a bit more of a punch with your accessories, it’s all about adding rock and roll detailing – namely, chunky chains to really catch the eye.

Keep the main part of the bag minimalist, and in any style you want – then layer on heavy chains in gold or silver. You can invest in a new bag, or you can even customise something you already have by adding strings of thick necklaces.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Green Croc Embossed Shoulder Bag, £32

(Primark/PA)

Primark Black Satin Scrunchie Handle Clutch Bag, £6

4. Keep it crafty

Call it a hangover from the explosion of the crafts movement way back in the first lockdown. Think crafty materials, visible stitching, fringing, eclectic colours – anything that gives off a distinctly DIY vibe.

Take inspiration from the catwalks – JW Andersen, Chloe, Loewe, Stella McCartney and more – and inject a bit of Seventies crafting into your accessories.

(Freemans/PA)

Freemans Straw Summer Bag, £26.99

(Hush/PA)

Hush Withernsea Jute Bag in Beige, £55

5. Take it to the moon

If this shape looks familiar, that’s because it’s yet another trend Gen Z (and then the catwalks of fashion week) have plucked out from the Noughties. Moon-shaped handbags – the kind of small totes with curved edges, so they look like half-moons – will help bring a bit of romanticism to your look.

Mini handbags that sit underneath your armpit have been back in style for a while now, and this is yet another update to the look.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Shoulder Bag with Metallic Detail in Green, £27.99

Dune London Dreyya in Black, £99