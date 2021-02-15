5 of the best lip balms with a hint of colour
For many of us, a full face of make-up is now the last thing we want to think about first thing in the morning – because what’s the point in getting glammed up, when you’re going to be wearing your sweats all day long, and venturing no further than the supermarket or the local park?
Still, if you’ve got video calls with work colleagues, friends or family, you might want to zhuzh yourself up a little bit, and for a quick and easy fix, a tinted lip balm is ideal.
Helping to banish dryness and add a smidge of colour to your pout, these sheer shades are particularly handy in winter, when cold weather and central heating combine to leave our lips feeling parched. Here are five of our top tinted picks…
1. Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Rose, £5.99
Made with all natural ingredients, this super-hydrating balm comes in eight succulent shades, from peachy Zinnia to deep Red Dahlia.
2. Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint in Bare Nude Sparkle, £27
A new addition to the much-loved Lip Tint line-up, this caramel hue is infused with a touch of sparkle.
3. Glossier Balm Dotcom in Cherry, £10
Glossier fans go gaga over the lip-enhancing benefits of the Balm Dotcom range. Cherry has a buildable, sheer red finish.
4. Pixi Beauty +C Vit Lip Brightener, £10
Providing moisture, shine, a pale peachy-pink hue and a shot of Vitamin C, this potent Pixi balm is a quadruple threat that will colour and condition your lips.
5. Dr Lipp Superfood Tint in Red Radish, £6.99
From the creators of the cult favourite Nipple Balm, Superfood Tint is available in three colours. Try Red Radish for a glossy, ruby red pout.