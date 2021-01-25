5 of the best women’s wellies to walk out in the snow and rain
From brisk lunchtime strolls to long weekend rambles, walking has become not just a hobby, but a way of life for many of us during the pandemic.
For some, ambling around the local park alone is a way of escaping a hectic household. For others, a socially-distanced saunter and chat with a friend provides some much-needed company.
Whatever the reason, now more than ever, it’s important not to let the elements get in the way of your walks, which is why a pair of wellington boots is a must during the rainiest months and now the snow has arrived.
From classic black to statement-making designs, here’s our pick of five of the best wellies on the high street.
1. Mountain Warehouse Splash Women’s Wellies, £29.99
The wellington equivalent of the LBD, these matte black boots are as minimalist as it gets. With cushioned insoles for comfort on even the longest walks, and deep treads for extra grip on muddy paths.
2. Shoezone Classic Pink Welly, £12.99
Add a pop of colour on gloomy days with these lipstick pink wellies, available from kids’ size 13 to adults’ 8.
3. Pavers Women’s Wellies with Dog Print, £24.99 (available from February 9)
Delight fellow dog-walkers on your daily outings with these adorable pooch print wellies, which come with an adjustable gusset to ensure a snug fit.
4. Regatta Women’s Harper Low Wellington Boots in Navy Lemon Tea, £35
If you find long wellies a bit unwieldy, try a pair of low, Chelsea-style rubber boots, with an elasticated insert that makes them easy to pull on and off.
5. Joules Blue Rainwell Short Slip On Wellies, £40, Next
In matte navy with white and yellow detailing, these stylish short wellies are ideal for urban exploration.