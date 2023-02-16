5 bridalwear trends that will be huge this wedding season, from bows to black dresses

With engagement season in full swing and wedding season on the way, bridal fashion is a hot topic right now, with thousands of brides-to-be saying yes to their dream dress as they prepare to tie the knot.

Or they might be choosing a suit – tailoring is just one of the non-traditional bridalwear trends that style experts predict will be on the rise this year…

1. Bows

The perfect embellishment for walking down the aisle, expect to see oversized bows adorning the back of wedding gowns or ‘second look’ evening dresses.

“For me, bows are very fun to play with. I’ve recently seen brides looking for less minimal and more elaborate designs,” says fashion designer Nadine Merabi (nadinemerabi.com).

“Bows are a perfect addition to make a gown more feminine and playful, yet still glamorous.”

Nadine Merabi Emiliee White Dress, £365

2. Shorter hems

David’s Bridal Satin V-Neck Tea Length A-line Dress, £235.42 (was £261.57)

“Whether they’re walking down the aisle or dancing the night away at the after party, the Little White Dress offers a playful yet timeless elegance which doesn’t falter when it comes to practicality and perfection,” says Heather McReynolds, vice president and general merchandise manager for bridal, dresses and accessories at David’s Bridal (davidsbridal.com).

“As our customers are looking to be more sustainable where they can, shorter dresses also offer a more versatile option which can be reworn over many years, tying sentiment into different events.”

From midi-length full skirts to vintage-style sheaths and flapper dresses, shorter lengths can still be glitzy and elegant.

“I’ve seen a lot of girls getting married in mini dresses, putting a modern spin on a more vintage look,” says Merabi.

“Many brides are also opting for a second dress for the reception – the shorter hemline trend is perfect for dancing all night with friends and family.”

Monsoon Krystyna Embroidered Short Dress Ivory, £375; Pearl Trim Bridal Cape, £75; Marabou Slingback Bridal Heels Ivory, £120

3. Classic drama

“We are seeing a return to more classic styles of bridalwear, such as cathedral length veils, full skirts and timeless silhouettes,” says couture bridalwear designer Phillipa Lepley (phillipalepley.com).

“With the rise in couples wanting outdoor ceremonies, there will also be more top layers and removal sleeves for functionality.”

While Nineties minimalism may be ruling the catwalks, Eighties maximalism is making waves in the bridalwear world.

“This is a trend we’ve seen waltz back time and time again, which we’ll gleefully welcome back every year,” says McReynolds.

“This for our brides who are set to make jaws drop and eyes well up as they strut the gloomy winter season away in their spring wedding.”

Phillipa Lepley Vienna Jasmine Ivy Couture Wedding Dress [price on application]

4. Suits

Nadine Merabi Charlotte White Blazer, £295; Charlotte White Bra Top, £120; Charlotte White Trouser, £190

From Bianca Jagger’s iconic 1971 wedding suit to Emily Ratajkowski’s mustard two-piece, a tailored piece is the way to go for the bride who likes to do things differently.

“For me, a wedding suit means a celebration of the fact that every bride is different, and proof that a power suit can be as stunning as a wedding dress,” says Merabi.

She loves the “sophisticated coolness” and versatility of bridal tailoring: “It has also been amazing to see the many different styles that can come out of a suit.”

Whistles Andie Wedding Blazer, £299; Andie Wedding Trousers, £229

5. Colourful dresses

“Strictly white wedding dresses are not for everyone, and we have started to see brides swaying away from this tradition,” says Lepley.

“We will see a rise in brides selecting more colourful dresses, particularly elegant, soft shades of pink and coloured floral embroidery in soft tulle overlays that look equally stunning and sophisticated down the aisle.”

Going one step further, brides like Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn are making a case for the ultimate non-traditional bridal colour.

“We’re seeing that black wedding dresses aren’t just for the alternative bride anymore, with this trend continuing to dominate on social media,” says McReynolds.

“Brides are experimenting with their wedding day looks more than ever before, with showstopping black dresses and vivid pops of colour.”

David’s Bridal Appliqued Cap Sleeve Tulle Ball Gown Wedding Dress, £523.18 (was £609.56)