5 essential beauty products to save you in the heat

The summer heat shows no signs of slowing down, and with the hottest day of the year recorded yesterday in many places, remaining polished and pristine is only getting harder.

So from TikTok DIYs to Asda’s £1.50 anti-chafe hack, here are the five beauty essentials you need to survive the summer.

1. Anti-chafe balms

Summer dresses are a highlight of the hot weather – but the uncomfortable chafing that comes with them can put a dampener on the day. Whilst wearing bike shorts can always work, sometimes you don’t need that extra layer. Incorporating an anti-chafe balm into your summer routine is a must for comfort, but can also stave off unfortunate sweat marks.

Gone are the days of DIY ‘hacks’ of applying anti-perspirant or lube to your legs and arms – brands such as Megababe have dedicated balms, creams and sprays to save you this summer. If you’re still on the look out for a cheap trick however, Asda’s liquid talcum powder for £1.50 has made waves. One fan tweeted: “Fellow thicc thighed queens who suffer from the auld chub rub: liquid talc from the baby aisle in Asda. You’re welcome.”

And if you’ve fallen victim to ‘chub rub’ already, Weleda Skin Food is the miracle cure for soothing chafe post-incident.

Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick 60g, £12, Beauty Bay

Asda Little Angels Liquid Talc 125ml, £1.50

Weleda Skin Food – 75ml, £14.95, Look Fantastic

2. Setting spray

More integral than any powder, the product that single-handedly smudge-proofs your make-up look is setting spray.

Powder is a quick trick to solving shine, however excessive reapplications in the heat can cause your make-up to become thick and cakey. Using a long-lasting and lightweight setting spray first thing will stop your make-up slipping and shifting throughout the day.

The two best on the market are renowned for a reason. The Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Setting Spray does what it says on the tin – it’s a fine spray that genuinely lasts 16 hours is worth the hefty price tag, and one bottle will last a good half a year to get you through the hottest of the summer months.

The second, perhaps lesser known product is ONE/SIZE’s On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray. Perfect for those with more oily prone skin who usually survive the heat with blotting pads and powder touch-ups; this product is non-sticky with an all-day matte finish and next-level hold. One downside is perhaps its aerosol spray applicator is somewhat reminiscent of hairspray – nevertheless it will certainly keep your make-up in place all day long, no matter the temperature.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 118ml, £22.45 (was £28.50), Sephora

One Size On ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray Duo Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray Duo Holiday Gift Set, £48 (was £96), Qnnus

3. Cryotherapy

You may have seen this trend recently circulating on TikTok. While typically used for medicinal purposes and as a powerful pain reliever, cryotherapy has recently become a cosmetic trump card – following suit from the cold plunges endorsed by Wim Hof.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cryotherapy has been taken up by a range of celebs such as Made In Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh, who wrote on her Instagram: “I do a combination of hot and cold therapy once or twice a week, I find the mix really helps to lift my mood and gives me more energy.”

Cryotherapy can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and age spots by increasing collagen production. While traditional cryotherapy can be an expensive, there are more accessible and effective ways test the treatment.

Beauty brands like Anne Semonin and Ameon have alchemized skincare essentials like toners into ice cubes that melt into your skin. Homemade ice water facials are also trending on TikTok as a heat hack for your face. No freezer nearby? No problem. That cooling sensation can also be achieved with ingredients like aloe vera and menthol derivatives, offering you an on-the-go salve for steamy heat.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Under-Eye Gel Stick 30g, £26, Boots

Ameon Supreme Energy Ice Cubes, £54

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber With Soothing Allantoin, £13, Beauty Bay

4. Microbiome-friendly deodorant

It’s no secret that a good deodorant is the most essential beauty product for these sticky summer days. However, as our bodies grow and change with age – as do our hormones – and a Holy Grail product that may have worked for us in the last heatwave may not anymore.

Finding a deodorant that actually works and doesn’t smell like a public changing room is tricky. But with more on offer than ever before, we’ve sourced the best kind-to-skin formulas that aren’t packed with aluminium toxins, and they smell as good as a duty-free fragrance.

Brands like Sol de Janeiro and Salt + Stone ensure no nasty ingredients are used in their deodorants – an essential feature when applying something daily so close to your lymph nodes.

Furthermore, they don’t forfeit scent in favour of performance. Salt + Stone’s formula even includes probiotics to help balance your skin’s microbiome and neutralise odour, so you can rest assured that reapplying won’t compromise your skin or hormone health.

Sol De Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 40, £16, Beauty Bay

Salt and Stone Santal & Vetiver Deodorant 75g, £20, Sephora

5. Heatless hair kit

The bottom line to hacking this heatwave is to – quite simply – be exposed to less heat. This isn’t exactly a revelation, but something that might be are the hair tools you should swap out for your usual straightener and blow-dryer.

If you’re wanting to cut down on heat either for hair health, time management or just sheer laziness (no judgement here), then a satin heatless curling set is the way forward. Washing your hair in the evening will also help keep you cool throughout the night, and using an overnight styling tool will cut your morning routine by at least 15 minutes.

TikTok has championed the heatless hair-sock trick – but a satin or silk set is far better for your hair health in the long term. Make sure to not brush them out straight away, first spraying with a strong-hold hairspray then brushing through with a wide-tooth comb to ensure defined curls all-day long.

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set – Charcoal, £15, Look Fantastic

Redken Max Hold Hairspray for Extreme Hold – 300ml, £21.42, LookFantastic