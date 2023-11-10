5 fabulously festive nail trends to complete your party outfit

Mariah Carey has been defrosted and the Christmas lights have been switched on… it’s almost time to don our festive finery and get ready to party.

So you’ve got your sparkly dress or statement suit, now it’s time to polish off your outfit with a merry manicure.

What’s trending this season? We asked nail experts to talk through the glamorous nail looks to request from your manicurist or create at home…

1. Rich reds

The ultimate yuletide hue, red was huge on the autumn/winter catwalks and now ravishing rouge shades are topping Christmas mani wishlists.

“From wine to burgundy and vermillion shades, rich reds are a versatile and sophisticated choice if you’re looking for something that’s both classically chic and fashionable,” says Tajinder Banwait, founder and managing director of Palette London.

Gaëlle Lebrat Personnaz, founder of Manucurist, suggests: “Elevate this look even more with a holiday inspired take on the French manicure with the addition of biodegradable glitters that will help you shine without compromise to the planet.”

To create the look, paint a thin strip of clear polish across a red base colour then dip them in glitter. Allow to dry thoroughly then brush away any excess.

Nailberry Harmony, £16

2. Molten metallics

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a bit of shimmer, and this season we’re seeing everything from opaque metallics to glitter nail art.

“In the current fashion cycle we have seen a focus on colours and textures that seem to bend light in a futuristic way, adding texture, luminosity and an unexpected finish to looks,” says Personnaz.

“We have a glazed effect powder that is perfect to apply to any shade or colour to elevate looks in line with this trend. We look this on a deep red or purple tone to bring depth and luminosity.”

Banwait says: “Molten metallic gold is another sure-fire trend for the coming months. Molten metallics add a touch of shine and sparkle whilst still being subtle enough to wear for any occasion.”

If you love long nails or press-ons, why not opt for glitter tips on almond-shaped nails?

“My favourite method for achieving sparkling tips is using a reflective glitter gel polish,” says 14 Day Mani nail expert Julita Fagan.

“With a bit of practice, you too can create your perfect glitter French tips at home using a fine liner brush.

“Use thin layers of glitter polish to avoid a bulky finish. Once completed, apply your top coat to activate your new, twinkling nails.”

14 Day Mani Queen of Tarts Gold Glitter Gel Nail Polish, £9

Manucurist Glazed Effect Powder, £9

3. Micro French mani

“With the lines continuing to blur between beauty and wellness, we have seen a bigger push for nail looks that work to actively improve nail health,” says Personnaz.

Case in point: a chic, micro French mani that combines a nude nail treatment base coat and skinny cream tips.

“Our French Manicure Glow kit is perfect for this as it features Active Glow as the base colour, the shade Créme as the tip colour, which can be applied with extreme ease using our professional Liner Brush,” Personnaz says.

“And finally the Sunshine Top Coat which seals the look with a gel-like finish…all while actually doing good for your nails.”

Manucurist French Manicure Glow Set, £49 (was £61)

4. Deep green

“Deep, dark green is set to be a big trend as it’s festive but still sophisticated,” says Banwait. “A truly versatile shade, it goes well with any skin tone.”

She recommends a glittery green shade like Palette’s Hummingbird: “I love that it’s like painting tiny sequins onto nails. You only need two coats, so it’s a very easy glitter to apply. Plus, like all of our glitter polishes, it’s plastic-free and 100% biodegradable.”

Palette London Hummingbird Nail Paint, £10

5. Gothic glam

Go gothic with an off-black shade, which Elegant Touch nail expert Sara Sordillo calls “a super sophisticated spin on festive nails.”

Especially if you’re wearing a sparkly party outfit: “This mani can take you from the office, to Christmas party to Secret Santa with no need to change your nails to match your outfit.”

Think deepest purple, black cherry or darkest petrol blue with an irridescent finish. If you’re not confident about your polish painting skills with dark hues, try press-ons instead.

Elegant Touch Eclipse Cat Eye Effect, £7.99, Superdrug