5 fashion lessons the Spice Girls taught us

The Spice Girls reunited over the weekend to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday, much to the delight of fans.

David Beckham shared a joyful video to Instagram of the five women dancing – Victoria along with Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown – and it’s clear that the world has missed seeing the iconic girl group together.

Spice style dominated the zeitgeist in the Nineties and early 2000s, so it’s only natural that it has left a lasting legacy.

Although the Union Jack dresses and miniature hemlines that characterised the group a few decades ago aren’t around in quite the same way, there are countless examples of styles the group championed that are just as chic today.

1. A LBD is always the way to go

It’s no secret that black clothes are timelessly stylish, but if anyone speaks to how sophisticated a little black dress can be, it’s Victoria Beckham.

Her signature style works for absolutely any occasion or season, and we have no doubt that in another 20 years’ time it will be just the same. If you don’t already have the perfect LBD in your rotation, this is your sign to invest.

2. Comfort is key

Sporty Spice more or less invented the athleisure trend, decades before it truly took off. Her trendy, typically Y2K looks started a movement of fashion fanatics embracing a more comfortable capsule wardrobe – and her style has come back around in the 2020s trend cycle.

Next time you’re debating between heels and flats, remember Mel C’s cool trainer style and don’t be afraid to embrace comfort.

3. Leopard print will never go out of style

Scary Spice was known for her love of leopard print in the Nineties, embracing the look in countless different ways over the years.

Although Mel B’s take on the sometimes garish print was always statement and maximalist, her style proved that the print can be unbeatably chic when worn the right way. It is back in a big way for 2024, with designers including Wales Bonner and celebrities such as Dua Lipa and Rosamund Pike rocking the trend recently.

4. More is more

Never ones to shy away from a statement look, the Spice Girls have taught us that often more really is more.

Although minimalism and ‘quiet luxury’ have been having a moment in the last year, an unapologetically bold outfit will always turn heads and demonstrate your style credentials. Whether it’s a big occasion or just an evening out with friends, don’t shy away from your favourite pieces in fear of being overdressed – embrace it!

5. You don’t have to have the same fashion sense as your friends

Perhaps the most important lesson from the Spice Girls is all about individuality. Finding your personal style can help you to feel comfortable and confident in yourself, but you should never feel pressured by what your friends or those around you are wearing. Stick to what makes you feel good, even if those closest to you are opting for something totally different.

The girl group just goes to show how well different style personalities can merge together.