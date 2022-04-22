5 golden rules of skincare everyone needs to know

Remember back in lockdown, when lots of people attempted to cut their own or their partner’s hair? It resulted in some surprisingly decent ‘dos – and some absolute disasters.

According to experts, something similar happened thanks to the hours spent in front of the bathroom mirror pampering our complexions.

“Lockdown allowed consumers to really get into self-care, specifically skincare. It gave consumers the opportunity to assess their skincare routines – or lack of! – and discover new products,” says Superdrug skincare ambassador, Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe. “Equally, it’s been a time when [people] have completely ruined their skin, compromising their skin barrier in the process.”

Dr Ukeleghe is working with the retailer on the launch of its Skin School online hub (superdrug.com/skincare-advice), which aims to educate consumers about how to look after their complexions, after research found that 73% of shoppers don’t always understand the ingredients in the products they’re using.

Whether you’re a newbie or a self-confessed ‘skintellectual’, sometimes it helps to go back to basics for a reminder of how to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy.

Here, Dr Ukeleghe schools us on her five golden rules of skincare…

1. Always wear sunscreen

The ultimate non-negotiable when it comes to your morning beauty routine, SPF30 (or higher) is a must.

“The sun is the top factor in ageing of the skin, so regular sunscreen use is key in limiting the negative effects of the sun,” says Dr Ukeleghe. “My current favourite is the Me+ SPF Booster that I drop into my daily moisturiser.

Me+ Anti- Oxidant SPF Booster, £8.99, Superdrug

Caudalie Vinosun Ocean Protect Lightweight Cream SPF50+, £19

2. Don’t follow skincare trends

Just because you see someone on Instagram slathering their face in Vaseline before bed – known as ‘slugging’ – or completing a 12-step Korean skincare routine, doesn’t mean you have to do the same. It’s more important to understand your skin’s individual needs, than simply follow the latest fad.

“This is a common skincare sin committed by consumers,” says Dr Ukeleghe. “Doing this can be detrimental to the skin, as you aren’t addressing its needs and concerns. This can manifest as skin sensitivity, dermatitis and breakouts. Be led by what your skin needs.”

3. Keep it simple

“There is a trend in skincare of trying to use as many actives as possible in one sitting,” says Dr Ukeleghe, which she says could “cause more harm than good to the skin” in some cases.

Plus, you might struggle to find which ingredient is the most effective for you particular concerns if you use multiple actives at once. Serums formulated around one key ingredient by brands like The Ordinary and The Inkey List can help you effectively tailor your routine.

4. Use a retinoid

“Retinoids are a must within a skincare routine – unless contraindicated [ie they don’t agree with your skin type],” says Dr Ukeleghe. The vitamin A derivatives are “clinically proven to treat and prevent fine lines/wrinkles and it improves the health of the skin in various ways”, adds the expert.

However, even if you don’t usually have sensitive skin, retinoid or retinol serums can cause redness or dryness. So start by mixing a small amount with your moisturiser then work your way up to direct application, and only ever use it at night. Follow up the next morning with golden rule number one.

Selfless by Hyram Retinol and Rainbow Algae Repair Serum, £28, Cult Beauty

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6, £62

5. Try a treatment

If you want to target issues like acne scarring, pigmentation or wrinkles, it’s important to know your limits in terms of at-home skincare and seek professional guidance before trying any harsh treatments.

Dr Ukeleghe says: “Skincare products, particularly non-prescriptive, can only take your skin so far. Treatments such as microneedling and radiofrequency are great options to consider to take your skin to another level.”