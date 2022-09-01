5 key fitness fashion trends to know about this autumn

That back-to-school feeling is in the air, as summer begins to fade and the ‘second New Year’ (as productivity gurus and life coaches like to call it) starts in September.

Whether you’ve just returned from a long, relaxing holiday or you’ve eased up on exercise throughout the warmer months (and who can blame you with all those heatwaves), if you’re looking for some gym kit to kickstart your fitness routine, now’s the right time to stock up.

The autumn/winter collections are landing in-store and online, and there’s everything you need to update your workout wardrobe – from high-tech, long-lasting essentials to affordable basics.

Here are five activewear trends to help you get in gear for autumn…

1. Flared fits

The same way baggy and bootcut jeans have taken over from skinnies, flared leggings and trousers are now the coolest cut on the sportswear scene.

Perfect for yoga or dance classes, they also double up as loungewear and look great with chunky trainers.

PE Nation Rudimental Sports Bra in Cherry Tomato, £84; Full Force Leggings in Cherry Tomato, £106

(Gilly Hicks/PA)

Gilly Hicks Go Recharge Flare Pants in Green, £39

2. Two-tone tops

Busy prints take a backseat this season, as colour blocking comes to the fore with two-tone sports bras.

From neutrals to bright colours, these crop tops are supportive and stylish.

(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

Pocket Sport Plein Air Sports Bra, Black/Taupe, £45, John Lewis & Partners

(The Outnet/PA)

Le Ore Corso Crossover Two-tone Stretch Sports Bra in Emerald, £35 (was £65), The Outnet

3. Back to black

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important factor for shoppers, we’re seeing a return to classic black gym kit that won’t fall out of fashion by next season.

All-black outfits always look cool, or you can easily mix and match separates with bright trainers for a splash of colour.

(Adidas/PA)

Adidas HIIT 45 Seconds Crop Tank Top Black/Carbon, £43; Tailored HIIT Luxe 45 Seconds Training 7/8 Tights, £85

(Tu at Sainsburys/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Active Black Leopard Coord Half Zip Top, £11 (was £22)

(Under Armour/PA)

Under Armour Women’s UA HOVR Infinite 4 Running Shoes, £115

4. Barbiecore pink

Ever since Margot Robbie was spotted shooting the upcoming Barbie movie, pink has become the hottest colour in the fashion world.

But you don’t have to don cycling shorts and leg warmers to get the Barbiecore workout look – instead, take your pick of pinks, from pastel to fuchsia.

(MP/PA)

MP X Sinead Short Sleeve Top in Pink, £24; Rib Seamless Cycling Short in Pink, £32; Hoodie in Pink, £38

(Lululemon/PA)

Lululemon AirWrap Modal Pullover Hoodie in Raspberry Cream, £74 (was £108); Softstreme High-Rise Short 4″ in Strawberry Milkshake, £44 (were £65)

5. Neon trainers

Throwing it back to the Eighties, autumn’s coolest kicks are black with fluoro flashes.

From hot pink to highlighter yellow, these retro-inspired trainers increase your visibility – and your style credentials.

(New Balance/PA)

New Balance DynaSoft Nitrel V5 in Magnet with Cyber Jade and Electric Purple, £85

(Nike/PA)

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women’s, £115, JD Sports