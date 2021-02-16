5 of the most comfortable bras
When it comes to lockdown clothing, there are things we’ve worn more of lately (loungewear, PJs, walking boots) and things we’ve worn less (jeans, handbags, heels).
As for underwear, many of us have taken the opportunity to ditch our bras completely, loving the freedom that working from home and slouching around in baggy sweatshirts and jumpers brings.
But what if you don’t want to go bra-less? What if you prefer a bit of support in the bosom department? Well, you’re not alone.
According to retailer Damart, overall bra sales have risen 65% year on year, with some non-wired crop top bras up 20%, while lingerie brand Boux Avenue reports searches for bralettes were up 104% in January, compared to the same time last year.
At the start of this year, Marks & Spencer introduced its Flexifit Sleep Bra, a non-wired yet supportive crop top available up to size 22, which has proved extremely popular with customers.
“Hidden within our dress-sized sleep bra, you will find a discreet internal frame designed to provide gentle support throughout the night,” says head of lingerie design, Soozie Jenkinson. “This innovative pull-on bra top is a perfect piece to layer under lounge or sleepwear.”
Now, whether you want a barely-there cotton crop top, a smooth but supportive moulded bra, or something in between, there’s a style to suit everyone.
And gone are the days when ‘nude’ meant one colour – you can now find a wide variety of flesh-toned lingerie. Here’s our pick of five of the comfiest bras for everyday wear…
1. Damart Soft Comfort Bra, £22
2. Boux Avenue Rib Seamless Lounge Bralette in Charcoal, £15; Lillie Ribbed Lounge Jogger in Grey Mix, £20
3. Playful Promises Felicity Hayward Self Love Purple Crop Top, £18; Felicity Hayward Self Love Purple Briefs, £18
4. Sloggi GO Allround Cotton Bralette, £18, Figleaves
5. Simply Be Pretty Secrets Comfort Top, £8