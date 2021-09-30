5 of the best coat trends to snuggle up in this autumn

There’s no use ignoring it any longer: autumn is here. Instead of wallowing in the demise of summer though (or what little we had of it), it’s time to glory in coat season.

Outerwear is the first thing you see in an outfit, so a coat requires a suitable amount of consideration – particularly as it tends to be a bit more of an investment, so you want your style to have staying power.

If you’re looking for some up-to-date inspiration, the autumn/winter catwalks pulled up some seriously covetable coat trends…

1. Caped crusaders

While not the most practical of styles, you can’t deny the sheer drama of capes. They were everywhere on the autumn/winter catwalks, in all different styles, which means you can tailor the look to your personality. If you want a more relaxed vibe, go for an eclectic knitted style (as seen at Chloe), whereas Burberry modelled a more classic, formal take on the cape.

If you really want to push the boat out – and keep extra warm in the process – the high street is currently loving capes made out of cosy puffer jacket material.

(H&M/PA)

H&M Water-repellent Cape Jacket in Khaki Green, £34.99; Quilted Cap in Black, £9.99

(Barbour/PA)

Barbour Martine Cape in Crimson Check, £119

2. Go for green

Every season, one colour reigns supreme. This year, there’s absolutely no denying it: green is everywhere.

We’re not talking muted olives or understated moss tones – instead, green hues were big and bold, everywhere from Prada to Bottega Veneta. Wear your green however you want – in a tailored jacket or a big puffer coat – just make sure the shade is zingy and joyful.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Tailored Buttoned Coat in Apple Green, £99.99

(River Island/PA)

River Island Green Boucle Shacket, £70

3. Transitional trenches

Trench coats have a moment every year, normally with a quirky spin – from deconstructed styles, to bright patterns or colours. However, this season’s trenches are all about simplicity.

This could be the pandemic shifting our approach to fashion: there’s a growing trend towards buying less, and buying better – we’re slowly realising the catastrophic impact fast fashion is having on the environment, and we don’t actually need so much stuff.

So this season, either dig out your trusty trench from the back of your wardrobe, or invest in a classic style that will last for years to come. Stick to camels, dark browns and blacks – the kinds of coats that will go with any outfit.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Long Classic Trench Coat in Camel, £79.99

(Hush/PA)

Hush Leather Trench Coat in Chocolate Brown, £389; Bampton Leather Loafers in Black, £129; Lola Colourblock Jumper in Blue, £89

4. Puffy puffers

Have you ever wanted to have a duvet day, but you really need to leave the house? Luckily, this season has you covered, because huge puffer jackets ruled the catwalks.

The bigger, the better – and massively fluffy styles were all seen at Prada, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and more. This isn’t a time for sculpted outerwear, but unashamedly comfortable looks will last the distance.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Dhalia Long Padded Coat in White, £110; Longline Cable Knit Dress in Cream, £80; Sadie Leather Riding Boots in Brown, £99

(George/PA)

George Cream Diamond Quilted Padded Coat, £38

5. Metallic moments

Keen to continue the party throughout autumn and winter? Take a bit of disco inspiration in your outerwear, bringing a splash of gold, silver or bronze shimmer to your wardrobe.

Chanel and Balmain sent space age trench coats down the catwalk, best worn with sleek dresses and stompy boots. Puffer jackets aren’t the most formal of styles, but transformed into a glittering shade, you’ll find them a lot more dressed up.

(Regatta/PA)

Regatta Keava Insulated Quilted Jacket Bronze, £62.95 (was £90)

Pretty Little Thing Silver Unisex Extreme Oversized Puffer Coat in Silver, £70 (was £80); White Unisex Printed Joggers, £19 (were £22); Silver Cross Body Bag, £16 (was £18)