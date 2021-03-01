5 of the coolest cardigans for in-between seasons
While some garments are eternally stylish, the cardigan has fallen in and out of fashion through the decades.
From prim and proper in the 1950s, to grungy in the Nineties, the button-up jacket has been through many iterations and it’s currently enjoying a resurgence with fashionistas.
Taylor Swift is credited with, if not starting the trend, then at least giving it a major boost after she released the song Cardigan, wore a chunky cream knit in the music video, and sent them as gifts to a variety of her famous friends.
On the high fashion front, Gucci cardigans are all over Instagram. Creative director Alessandro Michele has reimagined the brand’s classic V-neck longline styles in his trademark colourful aesthetic, while street style stars are loving logo-covered versions.
The trend has also benefited from the recent loungewear boom. It’s all about super soft, slouchy cardis you can team with joggers and trainers instead of skinny high necked styles.
As we edge ever closer to spring, a cardigan is a really useful transitional piece, ideal for throwing over jeans and a T-shirt on sunny days when there’s still a chill in the air.
Neutral hues and monochrome pieces will slot right into your wardrobe, while statement cardis with colourful detailing look great teamed with a swishy midi skirt and ankle boots.
Ready to try the trend? Here are five stylish cardigans on the high street…
1. River Island Black RI Badge Stripe Cardigan, £42
2. Studio Ivory Cricket Cardigan, £15
3. Coast Red V Neck Stripe Cardi, £31.50 (was £45, other items model’s own)
4. Hush Oatmeal Beige Riva Ribbed Cardigan, £89; Cali Cotton Slub Crew Tee, £27; Lavony Relaxed Joggers, £49; Dawley Trainers, £139
5. Miss Selfridge Petite Twinset Cable Knit Cardigan in Oatmeal, £29.99, ASOS