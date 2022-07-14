5 of the coolest gender-neutral fashion brands

Currently the world’s hottest style icon, Harry Styles has been putting androgynous fashion in the spotlight with his incredible on-stage outfits.

Rocking sequinned jumpsuits, heart print tees and chunky necklaces, the singer is known for his exuberant aesthetic, but these days there’s more to gender-neutral style than just men wearing pink.

If you prefer clothes that aren’t stereotypically masculine or feminine – or simply want to mix up your wardrobe with some new looks – it’s easier than ever to find what you’re looking for online.

Here are five gender-neutral fashion brands to know about now.

1. GFW Clothing

Aiming to bridge the market between traditional men’s and women’s shirts, GFW (which stands for ‘gender-free world’) specialises in UK-made cotton button-downs in bold prints and colours.

Instead of standard clothing sizes, GFW shirts come in one of four body shapes: Alex, Billie, Charlie and Drew, meaning designs allow for larger busts or hips, wide shoulders or straight up-and-down figures.

Find out more at: genderfreeworld.com

2. Lucy & Yak

Best known for their uber-comfy Yaks dungarees, which come in a huge variety of styles (long and short, tapered and wide leg, jazzy prints and neutral hues), Lucy & Yak boast strong eco credentials and a vintage-inspired aesthetic.

“Dungarees are the perfect gender neutral option!” says co-founder Lucy Greenwood. “They’re comfy and are an easy all-in-one outfit that anyone can wear, with every one of our ‘dunga’ designs being made with no gender in mind. We believe anyone can and should wear whatever they, as an individual, want to wear!”

Clothing is labelled in women’s sizes ranging from 4 to 32 (petite and tall options are in the works) and the brand has just launched an Ed Sheeran collection of dungarees, hoodies, tees and accessories.

(Lucy and Yak/PA)

Lucy and Yak X Ed Sheeran LE Original Dungaree, £65; Denver T-shirt, £28; Travis Bucket Hat: £22

Find out more at: lucyandyak.com

3. Zoah

Zoah was founded by designer Danielle St James to cater to the needs of trans women, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals, specialising in underwear designed for those who ‘tuck’ – but the supportive garments have also been worn as shapewear by cis women.

The brand has now launched its first ever swimwear collection with a pair of power mesh bikinis in black and leopard print, featuring waist-defining, V-front tops and high-waisted bottoms.

(Zoah/PA)

Zoah Leopard Print Bikini Top, £32; Leopard Print Bikini Bottoms, £34

Find out more at: Zoah.shop

4. Toogood

Sisters Faye and Erica Toogood are the design duo behind fashion label Toogood, which produces a selection of unisex garments featuring universal sizing.

Recently, the pair teamed up with Carhartt WIP (Work in Progress is a spin-off of the heritage brand) on a capsule collection of workwear-inspired canvas shirts, jackets, trousers and overalls.

(Toogood/PA)

Toogood The Draughtsman X Tony Shirt, £120

Find out more at: t-o-o-g-o-o-d.com

5. Wearth

Eco-conscious lifestyle site Wearth wants to make it easy for consumers to shop sustainably, by stocking independent brands all in one place.

In the unisex fashion section of the website you’ll find everything from organic cotton hoodies and vegan trainers to durable cork backpacks and socks made from recycled yarn.

(Wearth/PA)

Glynde Indigo Cork Backpack, £85, Wearth

Find out more at: wearthlondon.com