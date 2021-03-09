5 of the cutest kids’ waterproofs
With restrictions meaning indoor play opportunities are limited, it’s even more important that children can head outside to blow off steam – even on gloomy days.
During those changeable weeks at the end of winter and beginning of spring, your little ones will need wet weather gear that’s showerproof but lightweight enough that they won’t overheat when they’re tearing around the local park or playground.
In preparation for the spring showers, here are five of the best waterproofs for kids…
1. Cath Kidston Lovebugs Kids Clear Rain Mac, £42.50
How cute is this heart and ladybird covered clear jacket? The pretty pink hooded mac is available in sizes from 1-2 years to 9-10 years.
2. Regatta Peppa Pig Blue Waterproof Pobble Suit, £50 (available on March 16)
For kids who manage to come back from every outdoor expedition splattered in mud from head to toe, a full body rain suit is the only answer. This is one of seven suit designs from Regatta’s new Peppa Pig collection.
3. White Stuff Alfie Waterproof Mac, £42.50
A bright yellow mac is a fashion classic, even for kids. This sturdy zip-up jacket starts from age 3-4.
4. Frugi The National Trust Pioneer Packaway Jacket, from £29
Part of a collaboration with The National Trust, this puffin print jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester and comes with elasticated hood and cuffs, making it extra watertight.
5. Mountain Warehouse Patch Pocket Kids Waterproof Jacket, £34.99 (was £49.99)
With patch pockets, taped seams and an elasticated hood, this bright blue jacket is expertly designed to keep the rain at bay. Available in sizes from 1-2 years to 13 years, it also comes in a mustard yellow hue.