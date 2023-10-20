5 of the hottest new perfume launches for autumn/winter

With a switch in seasons and jumper weather signalling a change of mood, the same can be said for the structure of your scent.

Suddenly a spritz of watery notes, summery sugariness and barely there blossom feels hollow… it’s your senses telling you it’s time for something heavier to match the weight of your winter wardrobe.

And with so many breathtakingly beautiful perfumes and long-lasting elixirs to engage with, now’s the time to focus on a fragrance with some oomph…

1. Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever Eau de Parfum, £50 for 40ml (100ml for £64 also available), Fenwick

A fanfare of deep raspberry-rose, cassis and intense, spicy sweet nuances, this is a stand-out fragrance in the Jimmy Choo range – with a rich earthy note and vanilla sweetness aligned with pink peppercorn. Extremely attractive with floral touches and sensual vanilla on the drydown.

2. Akro BAKE Eau de Parfum, £80 for 30ml, Fenwick

Alluring and mood boosting, the name is a bit of a giveaway and will take you to a happy place. With top notes of praline, rum, vanilla cream and press of lemon, it’s quite hypnotizing – and if this was a luxurious box of truffles and pralines, the first tray would be gone. Base notes of bourbon, brown sugar and vanilla make for a sweet ending.

3. Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum Spray, from £90.10 for 50ml (100ml for £127.50 also available, Escentual

Fans of Fords’ original Café Rose will adore this reimagined classic which pulls at the heart strings with its bouquet of velvety roses combined with seductive spices, dark coffee notes, with a warm sandalwood accord and notes of rose essence as the fragrance evolves. Divine.

4. Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire THÉ AMARA Eau De Parfum, £145 for 75ml, Fenwick

A contemporary take on a tea note – think a morning stroll through a tea plantation – with enticing green, dry leafy aromas complemented by bergamot, rose and uplifting sweet pea; at its base there’s white musk and cedarwood lending depth, finishing with fresh powdery nuances and touch of rose.

5. Ormonde Jayne Arabesque Eau de Parfum, £195 for 88ml, Ormonde Jayne

Arabesque is inspired by a journey through the spice souks and a sensory feast of patchouli and oudh. Opulent and sexy, with a sensual combination of rose, jasmine, fruity accords, vanilla, musk and wood… think gourmand with a whiff of grown-up glamour.