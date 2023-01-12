5 skiwear trends to hit the slopes in

Ski season is in full swing, and if you’ve got a snowy getaway on the horizon you’ll need a winter wardrobe to match.

Whether you’re cruising the green runs in Courchevel, going off-piste in Zermatt or indulging in some après ski fun in Aspen, there’s something for everyone in this year’s skiwear collections.

These are the coolest ski fashion trends of 2023…

1. Snow white

Make like a Bond girl in head-to-toe white.

From slim-fit thermal tops and salopettes to puffer jackets and ski suits – with matching accessories, of course – you’ll be the chicest ski bunny on the piste.

Dare 2b X Julien Macdonald Women’s Excursive Half-Zip Fleece White Black, £32.45 (was £65); Women’s Regimented Ski Trousers White, £69.95 (were £145)

H&M White Quilted Ski Suit, £49.99

My Sunday Ski Perfect Ski Pant White, £210

2. Fair Isle

A major trend on the runways recently, Fair Isle prints lend themselves perfectly to ski style, particularly when it comes to cosy baselayer tops and leggings.

Sweaty Betty Amaranth Pink Fair Isle Base Layer Top, £80; Amaranth Pink Base Layer Leggings, £80

Mountain Warehouse Fairisle Women’s Merino Top, £39.99 (was £59.99); Fairisle Women’s Merino Pants. £46.99 (were £59.99); Womens IsoCool Hiker Socks, £15.99 for two (were £22.99)

3. Logomania

The opposite of subtle, logomania is all about repping your favourite brands – with monogram prints and logos aplenty.

Wrap up in a puffer jacket from the trend-led Pretty Little Thing ski range, or grab a brightly coloured beanie from the logo-tastic collaboration between Michael Kors and Ellesse.

Pretty Little Thing Ski Black Faux Fur Hooded Printed Puffer, £46 (was £70); Ski Black Trousers, £39.75 (were £70)

MK X Ellesse Ribbed Merino Wool Beanie, £120, Michael Kors

4. Rented skiwear

For the eco-conscious or occasional skier, renting your gear instead of buying is better for the environment – and can be much cheaper too.

Specialist sites like EcoSki (ecoski.co.uk) and Snow Clothing Hire (snowclothinghire.co.uk) offer great value bundles and separates, while trendy fashion rental site HURR (hurrcollective.com) has recently added a ski section.

Halti Lis Jacket, from £39; Halti Lasku W DX Ski Pants, from £34, available to rent from EcoSki

5. Padded boots

This season’s biggest boot trend – literally – will keep your feet well and truly warm when you’re stomping around in the snow.

Choose from sporty, designer-inspired black padded boots or pretty pastel shades to match your all-white ensemble.

Marks and Spencer Collection Quilted Flatform Walking Boots, £45

Moon Boot Icon Low Cream Nylon Boots, £120