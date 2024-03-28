5 spring coat trends we can’t wait to wear

Spring might only just have started to appear – but the seasons are shifting, so lightweight outerwear is where it’s at right now.

And when it comes to transitional jackets, we’re all for hard-working pieces which marry function with flair, have room for an extra layer underneath (in case there’s a sudden cold spell) thanks to a relaxed fit, and are versatile enough to know you’re going to get lots of wear out of them.

Here’s what’s trending for spring, and can cope with our unpredictable weather patterns…

1. Utility

Utility wear was a hot pick on the spring/summer 2024 runways, and the combination of beige neutral colours with warmer sandy tones makes this style la crème de la crème of casual cool.

River Island Khaki Utility Jacket, £50

Hush Laurie Zip Up Utility Jacket, £99

2. Overshirt

Sure to be a big hit this spring and beyond, it’s time to switch out your cardigan for the far trendier, loose fit overshirt.

One to wear over a sweater, T-shirt or bandeau top (yes they’re back big-time), shirt styles are shaping up to be the cover up this summer.

Whistles Cady Leather Pocket Overshirt, £149 (was £279)

Reiss Clayton Denim Overshirt in Cream, £178

3. Parka

We know it’s not a game-changer in the style stakes, but when those April showers call for something with a bit more coverage and a hood, an effortless parka hits all the right notes with jeans and trainers.

New Look Mid Pink Hooded Rain Anorak, £39.99

Reiss Rains Belted Raincoat in Flint Grey, £105

4. Cropped trench

The cropped trench takes a little getting used to if you’re used to longer styles, but it looks ever so hip – and that’s exactly where the length should hit.

A hero piece in any wardrobe, you can pack them for summer holidays too, for a quick cover up if sudden showers threaten to dampen your style.

Damart Coat in Irish Cream, £79.99

Hush Stella Short Trench Jacket in Stone, £159

5. Classic trench

But don’t worry – a full length trench coat is still the standout item for spring, and it’s all about how you wear it.

Timeless and universally flattering, it’s the fashion chameleon which keeps on giving, and manages to combine effortless chic with a certain je ne sais quoi.

The golden rule? Wear it open, keep the belt loosely tied at the back and this time round, dress it down with denim.

Simply Be Neutral Linen Trench with Jersey Hood, £75

Anthology Camel Elevated Trench Coat, £95, J D Williams