5 stylish ways to wear leopard print, as Kate steps out in green dress
The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in green during a visit to a children’s project in Warwickshire this week.
Donning a £450 shirt dress by Cefinn – the brand founded by Samantha Cameron – Kate met health visitors and families at Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton.
The long-sleeved, button-down midi dress with a tie waist belt has now sold out (though the pink version is still available), but there are lots of fantastic high street options if you want to rock the animal-inspired look this summer.
Inspired by Kate’s glamorous green look, here are five chic ways to try the leopard print trend…
1. Midi dress
Dancing Leopard Dove Dress in Green Leopard, £62
Follow in Kate’s fashionable footsteps with a leopard print midi dress.
A shirt dress is an ideal day-to-night piece. Team yours with heeled sandals for an elegant event, or white minimalist trainers for a laidback weekend look.
2. Bright scarf
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Charity Super Scarf, £40
Take a leaf out of the Parisian style book by accessorising neutral outfits with a statement scarf.
A leopard print scarf in a bright hue goes beautifully over a block colour blazer or denim jacket and jeans.
3. Swishy skirt
Laura Whitmore x Love & Roses Printed Side Twist Midi Skirt, £34; Love & Roses Roll Sleeve Round Neck T-Shirt, £16, Next (shoes, stylist’s own)
Whether mini or midi, a swishy skirt in a camel shade makes for a great summer staple.
Pair with a simple white tee and sandals for daytime, or dress it up with a going-out top and heels for a cool party look.
4. Sexy swimwear
Threadbare Women’s Tan Leopard Print Ruched Thin Strap Swimsuit, £31.99
Channel poolside pin-up glamour with a leopard print swimsuit or bikini.
From sporty two-pieces to figure-hugging swimsuits, there’s a huge range of styles to suit every body this summer.
5. Ballet flats
Boden Leopard Trim Detail Point Ballet Flats, £130, John Lewis and Partners
Have you heard? Ballet shoes are back, and they’re chicer than ever.
For an elevated take on the Nougties classic, opt for pointed-toe flats to team with wide-leg trousers or midi hems.
