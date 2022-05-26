5 swimwear trends to get you in a holiday frame of mind

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for: your summer holiday.

Whether you’re going abroad or having a staycation, you’ll no doubt be thinking about what bikini or one-piece you want to wear this year.

If you’ve sorted your flip flops, hat and sunscreen, all that’s left to do is figure out your swimwear.

Here are the top trends making a splash this summer…

1. Shimmering metallics

“Summer 2022 is all about high shine, sparkle and shimmer – anything to make you glisten in the sunlight,” says Danni Gisbourne, founder of Summer Club The Label (summerclubthelabel.com).

Gisbourne recommends looking out for fabrics woven with metallic thread, as these are shaping up to be the standout material of the long-awaited summer.

Pair with on-trend chunky gold chains and stacked necklaces, which sparkle perfectly when teamed with metallics.

(Summer Club/PA)

Summer Club The Label The Triangle Top – Shimmer Pink, £115; The Brazilian Bottom – Shimmer Pink, £78

(Next/PA)

Next Chelsea Peers Plunge Neck Eco Swimsuit, £32,

2. Belted suits

Whether you’ve got an athletic, straight or curvy figure, belted suits look good on all body types.

Either buy a swimsuit with a belt built in, or accessorise a plain costume you’ve already got with a fashionable scarf or belt (although this is probably more for sunbathing than swimming). Universally flattering, it’s a great look when you’re heading for a tropical sundowner.

(Studio/PA)

Studio Tropical Garden Green Belted Swimsuit, £16

(Lands’ End/PA)

Lands’ End Women’s Draper James x Lands’ End Light Control Chlorine Resistant Wrap Swimsuit in Pale Green Shadow Floral, from £95

3. Captivating cut-outs

Cut-outs can transform a timeless silhouette – maybe it’s by plunging necklines with tasteful tie fronts, or material constructed to reveal triangles of skin.

These styles can be worn in all kinds of colours and patterns, from zigzag prints to bubblegum tones.

(Studio/PA)

Studio Jungle Tropic Orange Cut Out Swimsuit, £16

(Debenhams/PA)

Debenhams Tropical Lace Up Swimsuit in Pink, £19.20 (was £32)

4. Noughties-inspired tankinis

“The tankini is a fun, Y2K-inspired style that brings with it so much nostalgia – and is so wearable in many settings,” says Janaya Wilkins, CEO and designer at SLO Active (sloactive.com)

“Not only can you wear your tankini as swimwear, but it’s also a comfy option to wear during a yoga session. You can even get away with wearing it as a regular top, and style it with shorts or a skirt.”

(SLOACTIVE/PA)

SLO Active Tankini – High Neck Crop Bikini Top, £115

(Fatface/PA)

Fatface Seahorse Tankini Top, £35; Seahorse Bikini Bottoms, £19.50

5. Romantic ruffles

Toeing the line between sexy and romantic, ruffles add a charming touch to one-piece swimsuits.

From fancy florals to gorgeous gingham checks, bold frills can be worn as is, or styled with a floor-length skirt billowing in the breeze.

(Next/PA)

Next White Floral Ruffle Swimsuit, £42

(Debenhams/PA)

Debenhams Garden Picnic Gingham Check Print Swimsuit, £10.50 (was £35)