5 things every bride needs to know when planning their wedding make-up

With the spotlight on summer brides, you might be wondering how to get the perfect beauty look for your big day.

Whether you’ve gone for a Bridgerton-inspired wedding gown, rented a lovely little lacy number or chosen a contemporary two-piece bridal suit, you want the very best make-up for the happiest of occasions.

Here’s what you need to consider, according to the pros…

1. The lasting power of primer

“A wedding is a long marathon of a day, so to keep the make-up in place use a primer or long-wear base,” says Gia Mills, celebrity make-up artist and founder of Skin In Motion (skininmotion.com). “Same for the eyes – an eye primer will ensure any shadow doesn’t shift.

“If you have an early afternoon church service, you’ll undoubtedly be wearing the make-up until the final dance, so prep well and you’ll avoid any make-up fails.”

2. Apply your make-up wisely

Good lighting will make sure your make-up looks perfect in pictures (Alamy/PA)

When it comes to applying make-up, the right lighting is everything. “Hotel rooms can be terrible for natural light, so make sure you check your make-up in natural light” before heading to the event, advises Mills.

When it comes to skin make-up, pick your poison – either go for a lighter foundation with a matt finish, which Kerry Hatton, bridal make-up artist at Mii Cosmetics (miicosmetics.com) suggests is “great for all your photography” – or fuller coverage that “lasts all day”.

3. Focus on your eyes

Melanie Barrese, head of content for Illamasqua (illamasqua.com) and Eyeko (eyeko.co.uk), says: “Most brides like to focus on their eyes, and often this can involve soft brown or warm pink washes of colour – nothing too harsh, like black.”

Barrese also recommends wearing fake lashes, “As this will really open up your eyes and pay off in the photos”. She continues: “If this intimidates you slightly, don’t worry, there are so many beautiful, soft, natural false lashes on the market now.”

Mills’ top tip? “Wear waterproof mascara,” she says. “This will help prevent panda eyes if any tears were to run down your cheeks through the emotions of the day.”

4. Touch-ups will keep your make-up flawless

Small bags might be on-trend right now, but don’t go too tiny – you might want space for a few products, to tackle any skin issues and maintain your make-up.

“Keep a concealer in your bag for quick touch-ups,” advises Mills. “Ideally choose a sweat-proof formula that will last the duration of the wedding, taking you from day to the night – especially if you’re enjoying a workout on the dance floor.”

Barrese adds: “I would recommend making sure you have a pressed powder and lip product with you throughout the day, as these are must-haves for touch-ups.”

“It’s really important to ensure before you take any pictures that the area around your nostrils is matte, even if the rest of your skin is dewy – as this area can look sweaty in pictures.”

5. Use a professional – if you can afford it

While it’s not available to everyone, if you have the budget, Mills recommends hiring a professional make-up artist. Having that moment “to sit, pause and let someone take over to make you feel and look amazing, really is a godsend”, she says.

“As most make-up artists suggest doing a trial before the big day, you know the look you want is road-tested and agreed, so you feel super confident. A pro can ensure the make-up stays for the day, and creates a look that enhances your face in a way you may not know, or have tried before.”