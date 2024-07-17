5 TikTok summer beauty hacks actually worth trying

More often than not, a TikTok beauty trend will pop up on your timeline, and it looks too good to be true. Usually, our suspicions are correct and when we put the hack to the test – we never get the result we were promised.

However, there are a few needles in the haystack that are worth the effort. Here are five TikTok summer beauty hacks you should be testing out this summer.

1. Pearl skin

The 2024 upgrade from glowing skin, “pearl skin” is TikTok’s latest summer beauty hack that makes skin look truly lit-from-within, with an almost ethereal quality.

Unlike the “glazed” makeup trend that almost drenches the skin with dewiness, pearl skin opts for subtlety, aiming to refine and blur the skin giving an elevated and healthy glow.

Pearl skin utilises a luminous base as opposed to highlighters (illuminators put on at the end of your makeup routine). Luminous bases can be put on as primers, mixed with foundation or worn by itself for a light and glowy make-up look. Using a sponge or your fingers helps melt the product in with the heat of your skin, as opposed to sitting on top of it.

E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, £15, Boots

Dior Forever Glow Veil, £40, Boots

2. Skin flooding

Unlike many other TikTok trends that are very complicated with 101 steps and overwhelming to your skin, this trend is a refreshing take on summer skincare. “Skin flooding” comes from drenching your skin with face mist or water in between applying very light layers of product.

Despite being simple to execute, this hack does take a fair amount of time, as you have to wait for the products to dry out and penetrate the skin before applying another. With a focus on lightweight products such as gels, serums and essences, this hack is perfect for summer.

Start by cleansing and wetting your face, then start with products that are a thinner consistency and finish with the thickest, this will effect how well they’re absorbed. Layering each product onto damp skin will help lock in moisture and make skin appear plumper and brighter.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% and B5 30ml, £8.80, Look Fantastic

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluid Moisturiser 40ml, £15.75, Look Fantastic

Shiseido Treatments Waso: SHIKULIME Mega Hydrating Moisturizer 50ml, £22.50, Allbeauty

3. Soap nails

Stemming from the “clean girl” aesthetic, TikTok’s “soap nails” have evolved from the sleek nude manicures we saw all over Instagram in the spring. Soap nails are a more translucent manicure, painted in a pink or nude shade.

The key to this hack, is having perfectly natural manicured nails. Start by evening out the length of all your nails, rounding the tips and trimming the cuticles.

Then opting for a polish that is largely transparent with only a hint of colour is the way to execute this trend. It’s all about suggesting the idea of product – as opposed to showcasing the fact you’re wearing a varnish.

Londontown Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer – Bare, £17.10, Notino

Manicurist Active Bright, £16

4. Salmon-sperm facials

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she’d tested a salmon-sperm facial. The treatment is marketed at around £500 – but exosome therapy is perhaps a more palatable alternative.

An exosome facial is a skin treatment often used in conjunction with micro-needling. It’s used to ‘signal molecules’ that stimulate your skin to regenerate at a cellular level, helping it to speed up collagen and elastin production.

Known as a fast pass to glowing-skin, the exosome treatment seems to be doing the rounds once again, with posts titled “exosomes honest review” on TikTok reaching 4.7 million posts.

Harley Street clinician Rupesh Shah, founder of London Lip Clinic says “Exosomes are naturally released by skin cells and keep the skin plump and youthful because they contain amino acids, peptides, collagen, and elastin.

“As we age, our body releases less exosomes, which means our skin health isn’t able to function as well as it once did, leading to sagging of the skin, loss of volume and wrinkles.”

“If you don’t quite have the Kardashian budget, there are ways to get similar – if less immediate – results,” says Shah, “Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, peptides and SPF are key skincare ingredients that will give the exosomes effect.”

Beauty Pie Super Retinol + Vitamin C Night Renewal Moisturiser (1% Retinol Complex), £80

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + HA Serum (“Buffet”) – 30ml, £15.90

5. From “strawberry” skin to “dolphin” skin

Discussions surrounding “chicken” or “strawberry” skin have been circulating the beauty realm of TikTok for some time now. Otherwise known as Keratosis pilaris, the latest hack for eradicating this skin condition is by applying glycolic acid.

Now in a stick form, people are applying the chemical exfoliant to their bikini lines, legs and arms to reduce the signs of rough, bumpy and pigmented skin, as well as eradicating ingrown hairs for silky-smooth summer skin.

The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick, £21.95, Boozyshop