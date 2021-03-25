5 viral TikTok beauty trends to try

TikTok isn’t just for dance routines and silly pranks – the viral app is quickly becoming the go-to place for new beauty trends too.

From at-home hacks to genius tutorials, users have been sharing their rapid-fire beauty tips and tricks on the platform during lockdown, and it’s fast become a gold mine of content for all things hair, make-up and skincare.

To save you the time and effort of trawling through hundreds of videos, we’ve found some of the top TikTok trends that every self-confessed beauty addict should know about…

1. Eye bags

Late in 2020, the TikTok make-up community on TikTok started purposefully drawing on eye bags, and it seriously divided the internet.

After decades trying conceal tired eyes, user Sara Carstens (@sarathefreeelf) made one of our skin biggest insecurities look uber fashionable when she used a reddish-brown lipstick to draw circles under her eyes.

2. Robe curls

With hairdressers closed, we’ve all had to get creative to achieve a bouncy blow-dry at home.

Enter: bathrobe curls, championed by TikTok user Bri Harmon (@bacardibri123). The trend involves wrapping your hair around the sash of your dressing gown to create perfect heat-free curls. You simply follow a simple braiding technique, sleep with the cord on your head overnight and wake up to red carpet-worthy tresses.

3. Crease-free foundation

Dodgy foundation around your laughter lines is one of the most irritating make-up issues you can deal with, especially if you don’t have time to keep touching up your make-up.

According to TikTok though, applying your foundation in a totally different way can help solve the problem. The key is to first prep your skin with moisturiser, and then add translucent powder, setting spray and primer. Finally, once you’ve followed these steps in that order, you can add your foundation over the top. Fans say the technique leaves you with a flawless finish that lasts all day.

4. Colour-theory foundation

Makeup artists on TikTok first introduced us to the idea of colour theory, which involves applying lots of white, red, blue and yellow dots all over your face.

The theory is that using primary colours can neutralise your skin tone and then be mixed together to make the perfect shade for your face. Using a blending brush, you buff the different pigments into your skin and they magically come together to create the perfect foundation.

This can work because foundations are made using four colours, so you’re essentially mixing your own custom shade – just for you.

5. Soap brows

Instead of splashing out on expensive brow gels, some influencers swear a cheap and cheerful bar of bathroom soap can do a better job of taming your brows.

The #soapbrows trend is an eyebrow shaping technique that involves taking a clean spoolie (eyelash brush) and coating it in soap, then brushing it through your brows in the direction you’d like them to sit. Leave them to dry and you’ll have fiercely groomed brows that stay in place all day long. Even better, there’s no need for setting sprays or other beauty tools – simply brush and go.