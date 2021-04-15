5 ways to update your look for beer garden season

Spring is looking up, and the doom and gloom of the winter lockdown is already starting to feel like a memory. Pub gardens are open in England, hospitality will reopen in Scotland on April 26, and outdoor dining could be on the cards for Ireland in early May.

As excited as we are to hang out with our friends, we’ve become pretty comfortable with our WFH wardrobes. Unseen by co-workers and friends, we’ve largely lived in pyjamas, aside from the occasional classy shirt on Zoom, so it can feel a bit daunting to wear actual clothes again.

What is fashionable now? What will other people wear? Does streetwear even exist anymore? If you’re heading to a beer garden soon, these new trends could help update your look…

1. Patchwork trousers

Want to look stylish without putting in too much effort? The DIY ethos of the first lockdown has given us patchwork trousers. Yes, really.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: different types of denim stitched together to create casual but sophisticated looking jeans. One pair can transform your entire look – best paired with a simple white t-shirt and trainers, and layered with jumpers and coats if the summer weather hasn’t quite arrived.

2. Pearl chokers

From Coco Chanel’s long strings to Vivienne Westwood’s daring pieces, a pearl necklace is the epitome of elegance (whether they’re real or not). Fashion is currently obsessed with pearl chokers, as seen on Billie Eilish.

It can make a casual look seem more put together, meaning you can totally get away with wearing athleisure to the pub with a string of pearls. Best yet, pearls never go out of style.

3. Wide leg neutral trousers

For another effortlessly breezy look, wide legged trousers in neutral tones are perfect for a spring night outdoors with friends. Choose styles with high waistbands to help lengthen your legs, and pair with vivid colours on top – think patterned tops and bright scarves.

The wide legged style is extremely comfortable, so you won’t be missing your trackies too much.

4. Crocs

Love them or hate them, Instagram influencers and YouTubers such as Olivia Neill think Crocs are good enough to make a comeback. You can’t deny they’re easy to clean, comfortable to wear, and can make a summer dress look beer garden ready.

5. Bralettes and corsets

Bralettes and corsets are the must-have items of the season. They have all the comfort and freedom of a sports bra, while looking a whole lot fancier. Complete your look with chunky jewellery, flared jeans and sneakers.