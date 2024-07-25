5 ways to wear Bella Hadid-inspired sheer outfits this summer

When it comes to summer basics, white dresses and classic florals reign supreme. But sheer outfits have quickly become a staple for the hot season, and despite being a quintessential summer look, it’s by far the trickiest to pull off.

While celebs like model Bella Hadid and actor Olivia Wilde effortlessly showcase the style with alluring elegance, sometimes it just feels like you’ve forgotten an extra layer.

“If you’re feeling too self-conscious to wear sheer from head to toe, layering can be a good starting point,” notes Emily Blount, head of product at underwear and apparel brand Lounge.

“Take Tolami Benson’s look at the 2024 Euros final, wearing what appears to be a re-worked England T-shirt as a structured crop, with a sheer red bra poking out of the top. It’s subtle, but effortlessly stylish.”

These are the best ways to wear the skin-baring trend for everyday…

1. Office appropriate

Sheer and business attire may sound like oxymorons – but integrating this summer staple into your working wardrobe is easier than you might think.

“Pairing a cami top with a sheer blouse is a great way to transform an otherwise sexy look into something more sophisticated and office appropriate,” Blount suggests.

“If you still don’t feel completely comfortable, rest a blazer across your shoulders – with your sheer sleeves poking out but not giving everything away, it’s guaranteed to add a touch of confidence.”

2. Nearly naked

Trailblazer of this trend Bella Hadid maybe a hard act to follow, but the ‘nearly naked’ look has stormed high end and high street shops this summer.

“The basis of the nearly naked trend involves layering sheer on top of sheer,” Blount explains. “Try to opt for different types of sheer here, for example, lace underwear with sheer tulle. It still gives the effect of an all-sheer outfit, but it helps to add a layer of modesty to the look.”

Nick Drewe, trend expert at discount platform Wethrift, suggests getting the nearly naked look without feeling as though you’re baring all is down to creating a trick of the eye with your underwear.

“If you’re wearing a black sheer dress, a black bodysuit would be the best option. With a beige or light-coloured sheer dress, opt for skin-coloured undergarments,” he says.

3. Beach babes

Perhaps the perfect occasion to sport sheer is by the beach. A slinky sarong or a sheer two-piece is perfect to throw on over a bikini for an elevated look.

“If you’re just starting to experiment, you could opt for sheer accents balanced with other materials in your outfit,” Blount says. “This gives a nod to the trend, without being too bold.”

Incorporating sheer panels into plain cotton skirts or mesh kimono is an easy to bring the trend into an otherwise timeless look.

4. Nineties throwback

The Nineties was an iconic era for sheer fashion. To channel this more grungy aesthetic, opting for masculine pieces alongside sheer silhouettes offers a cool contrast.

To achieve this style, Blount says: “Lace should be at the top of your list. If you’d like a more bold look, you can opt for a lace bra underneath a mesh top, or, if you want something a bit more subtle, lace trimming, such as on a skirt or bra peeking out of a top, is a great alternative.”

5. Let the accessories do the talking

The sheer nature of the trend – pun very much intended – means it whispers. The style suggests and hints to what you actually want the eye to be drawn to. So, when mastering this trend, it’s all down to the accessories.

“Pairing a sheer outfit with jewels will help you strike that balance between sexy and sophisticated, without overwhelming your look,” says Ben Roberts, managing director of British jeweller Clogau.

“Accessories hold the power to make this trend uniquely yours. Whether you lean towards a minimalist style or crave a bold statement, incorporating jewellery can help elevate your look to a whole new level of glamour.”

