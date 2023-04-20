6 occasionwear trends to know about this wedding season

Wedding season is almost here, and with a surplus of ceremonies taking place due to the continuing pandemic backlog, you might have quite a few celebrations to attend.

That means you’ll need outfits – and what’s more fun than getting dolled up for a special occasion?

When it comes to occasionwear, spring/summer is all about joyous colour and texture – perfect for partying from day to night.

From dresses and suits to shoes and bags, these are the trends every wedding guest needs to know about…

1. Slip dresses

The Nineties classic – a favourite of Kate Moss during her supermodel heyday – made a comeback on the SS23 catwalks as part of the boudoir dressing trend.

Maxi and midi slip dresses in pastel and sunset shades are more wedding-friendly than the super-short lace-edged kind – they’re also a chic option for bridesmaids.

V by Very Cami Slip Dress, £30

Omnes Nova Tie Back Dress in Coral, £85

2. Retro florals

Flower power never goes out of style, and this season is all about hippie-inspired prints in the brightest hues.

Look for retro detailing too – think halter necks, balloon sleeves and babydoll silhouettes.

La Redoute Collections Floral Bustier Midi Dress, £85; Green Leather Toe Post Sandals, £42 (were £70)

Roman Pink Curve Floral Hanky Hem Chiffon Dress, £55

3. Statement suits

Two-piece tailoring is what the coolest guests will be rocking this wedding season – and we don’t just mean the guys.

From the timeless jacket and trousers combo to short suits and blazer dresses, make sure yours is in a statement shade or bold print.

Marks and Spencer Collection Antique Rose Satin Look Relaxed Blazer, £59; Collection Cami Top, £17.50; Collection Antique Rose Satin Twill Wide Leg Trousers, £39.50; Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes in Ivory, £45

V&A Love & Roses Print Relaxed Double Breasted Linen Blazer, £62; Linen High Waisted Button Tab Shorts, £32, Next

George G21 Lime Green Cut Out Blazer Dress, £32, Asda

4. Ruffles

As seen on the catwalks at Richard Quinn, Molly Goddard and Chanel, ruffles are big news – literally – this season, with voluminous tulle and feathers galore.

Go all-out with oodles of 3D froth or keep it simple with some soft, flowing frills.

River Island Pink Ruffle Detail Shift Mini Dress, £130; Pink Ruffle Pearl Heeled Sandals, £59

Simply Be Purple Long Sleeve Frill Tiered Maxi Dress, £49; Carrieann Strappy Ankle Tie Sandals in Pink, £34

5. Embellished heels

Accessorise your statement suit or frill-tastic frock with a pair of blingy heels.

Wear a pastel dress with bejewelled courts in a contrasting tone or add metallic sandals to a tailored look – these embellished beauties will give you lots of mileage throughout spring and summer.

Tu at Sainsbury’s Green Embellished Bow Sling Back Kitten Heels, £22

Monsoon Metallic Flower Sandals Gold, £42 (were £60)

6. Beaded bags

Complete your look with a vintage-inspired beaded clutch bag.

Decorated with intricate pearls and sequins, these pretty purses are just big enough to hold all your wedding day essentials.

Accessorize Bridal Beaded Clutch Bag, £44 (was £55)

Monsoon Floral Embellished Clutch Bag, £55