6 of the biggest bridesmaid fashion trends to know about

While the bridal gown will usually be the sartorial focal point of any wedding (and rightly so), bridesmaid’s outfits are an important part of the overall aesthetic.

As a bride, not only do you want your bridesmaids’ dresses to complement yours, you also want your BFFs to feel fabulous on your big day – and depending on the size of your bridal party, you’ll have several opinions to take into account.

As with bridal gowns, bridesmaid trends come and go too, so what’s hot this wedding season?

We asked fashion experts to run down the biggest bridesmaid fashion trends of the moment. Here’s what they had to say…

1. Sage green

Six Stories Sage Halter Neck Satin Bridesmaid Dress, £120“Sage green is definitely the most popular colour for bridesmaid dresses this season,” says Lucy Menghini, founder of Six Stories.

Following last year’s surge in deep green shades like emerald, now softer hues have come to the fore.

“The good thing about sage green is that it can work all year round,” Menghini adds. “While it’s a beautiful shade for summer, the grey undertones make it a perfect pick for autumn/winter weddings too.”

2. Same shade, different styles

Gone are the days when every bridesmaid had to wear an identical dress or the exact same colour.

“With this trend, bridesmaids can wear a variety of different shape and style dresses, which are tied together by being similar hues of the same colour, or a range of complimentary colours,” says Kirsty Keoghan, global general manager of fashion at eBay UK. “I love this trend because it promotes individuality and helps bridesmaids feel their most confident selves on the big day.”

It makes shopping a whole lot easier too, adds Menghini: “It also allows the bridesmaids to have a say in what type of dress they find most comfortable and flattering.”

3. Classic black dresses

Monsoon Beatrice Crepe Bardot Maxi Dress Black, £87.50 (was £125)While a black wedding gown might not be for everyone, contrasting the white or ivory bridal look with black bridesmaid dresses creates a modern, minimalist colour palette.

“Many people are often intimidated by a set of black bridesmaid dresses, however this look adds elegance and finesse to any wedding,” says Menghini.

“Black dresses are also perfect for those with large bridal parties, who are looking for different styles of dresses in the same colour, as you won’t have to worry about matching the shades.”

4. Pre-loved pieces

“One trend we’ve seen boom is bridesmaids wearing pre-loved wedding attire, with 58% of newlyweds looking at ways to shop sustainably and 75% of couples getting married looking to keep the costs down,” says Keoghan.

Occasionwear is perfect for shopping second-hand, because many garments have only been worn once so they’re in excellent condition (plus there might be big savings to be made).

Bringing together dresses from brands like, Monsoon, Karen Millen and Ted Baker, eBay has launched a pre-loved wedding hub. Keoghan adds: “Bridesmaids can look to the hub to find unique options from the high-street, to high-end, that increase the lifespan of the dress, for a fraction of the retail price.”

5. Satin no more

Traditionally, bridesmaid dresses often had a silk or satin finish, but recently there’s been a trend for different materials and textures.

“In particular, velvet dresses have emerged as a front runner in autumn and winter weddings, as a fabric which adds a new layer of elegance and luxe to the bridal party, while also providing a bit of warmth for the person wearing it,” says Keoghan.

“Taking it a step further, we expect to see more bridal party styling to feature dresses which are made from an array of fabrics, whether it’s velvet, lace or chiffon.”

6. Style over symmetry

New Look Pale Grey Satin One Shoulder Ruched Maxi Dress, £45.99“One shoulder silhouettes are set to take over weddings this summer – it is definitely the bridesmaid shape of 2023,” Menghini says. “Perfect for summer weddings, the asymmetric shape is stylish and sleek and is such a flattering shape.”

Also, multi-way maxi dresses are a stylish solution for bridesmaids – the ribbon ties can be fashioned into an asymmetric neckline.

How should you style a one-shoulder dress? “Accessories can be pretty minimal, as the neckline is the star of the show,” says Menghini. “Steer clear of necklaces and stick with simple earrings, rings and a bracelet.”