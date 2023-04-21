6 stylish celebrity bobs to inspire your next haircut, from Hailey Bieber to Zendaya

The biggest celebrity hair trend of 2023 has seen stars like Hailey Bieber, Lizzo and Zendaya chopping their locks into chic, shoulder-skimming bobs.

From blonde to black, wavy to poker straight, these famous faces are putting their own spin on the classic cut, and inspiring fans to do the same.

Wondering if a short style would look good on you? We asked hairdressers to break down six of the coolest celebrity bobs…

1. Hailey Bieber

Model and beauty brand founder Hailey Bieber was one of the first celebs to jump on the bob bandwagon with her jaw-length crop.

“Hailey’s box bob is perfect for those who love low maintenance,” says hair stylist Errol Douglas, textured hair specialist at Living Proof.

“Ask for it to be cut blunt and layers kept to a minimum, this will keep that ‘boyfriend bob’ meets Nineties grunge feel.”

Douglas says to keep it simple in terms of styling: “You can do as pared back as wash and air-dry, or just style with an instant texturiser.”

He adds: “You don’t always have to wear it parted down the middle – the deep side part is bang on trend and a quick way to keep it feeling fresh.”

Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray, £30

2. Lily Allen

Pop star-turned-actor Lily Allen has swapped her naturally dark tresses for a super-short blonde bob.

“This look is a great option for people who want to break up their forehead,” says hairstylist and GHD global ambassador Zoe Irwin.

“Colour-wise, I would say don’t attempt this look if you have balayage. This look suits a more block colour, so deep brunette or this platinum or honey-toned bleach.”

To get that high-shine look, she recommends spritzing generously with heat protection spray before blow-drying.

“I would blow-dry with an oval brush, styling the sides of the hair back away from the face, and the front of the hair more forward – which is what gives a look like this a more glamorous edge,” Irwin says.

Next, straighten in sections: “As you pull up through the sections, slightly turn the straightener down 90 degrees to slightly round the ends.”

3. Lizzo

“Lizzo is rocking the Sixties flick, an iconic look that’s been modernised with the use of some gel to slick the front and give this super high gloss,” says Hershesons stylist Conor Mclaughlin.

To create the smooth shape you’ll need to blow-dry with a round brush and fix with hair spray.

“This style is great on slightly wavy hair with enough texture to give the flick the hold,” says Mclaughlin.

“It’s best approached with a medium-sized round brush, flicking all the ends outwards with an added cool blast of a hairdryer.”

4. Lily James

Actor Lily James’s mid-length style is known as the ‘clavicut’.

“Think a longer version of the classic bob and cut at the collarbone (clavicle), hence its name,” explains Bernardo Vasconcelos, colourist and celebrity hair ambassador from Living Proof.

“The great thing? It suits anyone, especially those with finer hair who want more volume and texture.”

For those with dark hair, a multi-tone approach can enhance the colour.

“Ask your colourist for micro-fine highlights underneath the top layers – this will help give it more dimension,” says Vasconcelos, who counts supermodel Gisele Bundchen among his clients.

“If your hair is naturally textured, choose products that encourage definition without the weigh down.”

Living Proof Smooth Styling Cream, £36

5. Frankie Bridge

Former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge’s bob falls just on the shoulders with a middle parting.

“Frankie’s bob has this really great, almost razored end, perfect for air drying or even styled with a slightly larger tong to give it a natural wave,” says Mclaughlin.

Try this style if you’re not ready to commit to a shorter crop yet, he advises: “The face-framing gives the haircut versatility and the ability to wear it up without needing it all scraped up. Any flyaways can be tamed with the Hershesons Almost Everything Cream.”

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream, £12

6. Zendaya

“This style is what we call an Italian bob, which is a bit more glamourous, a bit more rounded, layered and longer than a classic Parisian bob,” says Irwin.

“Zendaya has a heart-shaped face, but this will also suit soft oval faces. Because of the width at the side, I would avoid this if you have a strong square jawline.”

The key to attaining the Euphoria star’s red carpet look is a shiny, bouncy blow-dry.

“The volume at the root is massively important. To get this, I would spray a volume spray like GHD Pick Me Up through the hair ensuring it is layered throughout,” says Irwin.

Then get to work with a hairdryer concentrator nozzle and a round brush.

“Blow-dry the hair at an angle bringing the first section forward, which will give it a little bit more lift,” Irwin says.

“Apply the brush at the root then wind it forward and use the nozzle to follow the brush down the length of the hair. This will also add lots of shine.”

Finish by adding soft waves with a curling tong and spritzing with hair spray.

GHD Pick Me Up Root Lift Spray, £18.95

GHD Curve Soft Curl Tong, £149