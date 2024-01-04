6 stylish winter boots trends, from knee-highs to metallics

The perfect combination of fashion and function, boots are a hard-working cold-weather staple and a great way to update your look in the New Year.

For AW23, you’re spoilt for choice with a flurry of catwalk-inspired styles hitting the high street ready to complete your winter wardrobe.

From sturdy stompers to elegant evening options, these are the boots to be seen in this season…

1. Knee-high boots

The biggest footwear trend of the season, long boots (hitting just below the knee or slightly above) have taken over from shorter styles as the celebrity-approved staples AW23.

Embraced by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez, flat or block-heeled black knee boots can be teamed with mini skirts, midi dresses and more, and they’re a chic day-to-night option too.

Oliver Bonas Wavy Geometric Purple Mini Dress, £69.50; Shoe The Bear Lila Black Leather Knee High Platform Boots, £150 (was £199.95)

Monsoon Verina Velvet Embroidered Dress Black, £55 (was £110); Over the Knee Leather Boots Black, £62.50 (were £125)

2. Creamy colours

Chunky tread boots are still very much on trend, but this year for a fresh feel it’s all about pale hues.

Part of the ‘latte dressing’ look, a beige or cream pair will complete any coffee-inspired outfit.

Bobbies Amber Beige, £245

Toms Rowan Boots Water Resistant Light Sand, £135

3. Stiletto heels

After years of super-thick soles and oversized silhouettes, we’re now seeing the return of spindly-heeled boots.

From neat kitten heels (seen on the runways of Christopher Kane and Jil Sander) to vertiginous stilettos (courtesy of Loewe, Hermès and Acne Studios) these boots mean business.

Sole Bliss Billie Black Suede, £239

Primark X Rita Ora Patent Knee-High Stiletto Boots, £26

4. Bright soles

Want to add a pop of colour to brighten up winter outfits? A pair of bold-hued boots will do the trick.

Take your cue from Bottega Veneta – the originator of the tyre tread trend – with a pair of chunky ankle boots with a neon orange, sunny yellow or emerald green sole.

Sorel Women’s Caribou X Boots Lace Waterproof Boots Ceramic Optimized Orange, £126 (was £180)

ASOS Design Rio Mid-Heeled Chelsea Boots in Black and Yellow, £16.50 (were £40)

5. All-weather boots

Taking the ‘hikingcore’ look to the next level, ultra-insulated all-weather boots are the catwalk trend that’s proving practical during this season of storms.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or socialising in the city, team padded boots with cosy knits and a puffer jacket for a sporty-chic vibe.

Merrell Women’s Winter Moc Zero Tall X Sweaty Betty, £120

EMU Australia Women’s Blurred Waterproof Sheepskin Boots, £189, All Sole

6. Statement silver

As decreed by Beyoncé and a slew of big-name designers, silver was the shade of 2023 and it’s not going anywhere yet.

Metallic boots are an easy way into the disco-tastic aesthetic. Make Sixties-style block heels or western boots your daytime staple, or go glam with silver stilettos.

River Island Silver Buckle Heeled Ankle Boots, £35 (were £85)

Alohas Women’s South Shimmer Leather Heeled Boots, £154 (were £220), All Sole

Dune London Pardner 2 Silver Metallic Leather Western Boots, £160