6 times Kate has worn London Fashion Week designers

The Princess of Wales will likely keep a close eye on the catwalks this season, as she’s been known to champion clothes from London Fashion Week (LFW) designers.

The upcoming season kicks off on September 15 and will see major labels – including Burberry, Richard Quinn and Erdem – debuting their spring/summer 2024 collections.

These are just some of the times Kate has worn LFW designers for royal engagements…

1. Erdem

For the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey earlier this year, Kate stepped out in one of her go-to labels: Erdem.

Helmed by designer Erdem Moralioglu, the brand is known for its romantic and floral aesthetic. For the service, Kate chose a navy ensemble featuring an all-over white flower print, made up of a peplum blazer with delicate chain detailing on the bodice, and a midi-length skirt.

It was a well-chosen look, drawing upon a Commonwealth designer for the event – Moralioglu is originally from Canada.

2. Roksanda

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a familiar face at Wimbledon – and in 2022 she attended the iconic event in a sunny yellow dress.

The outfit, which had capped sleeves and bow detailing at the shoulder, was from Roksanda – a label known for its vibrant use of colour, helmed by Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic.

3. Burberry

Heritage brand Burberry is one of the most highly-anticipated shows on the London Fashion Week schedule, and Kate is obviously partial to its designs – she has even been spotted in one of the label’s iconic beige trench coats.

She brought a bit of Britain to Canada on a 2011 trip, dressing down in an olive Burberry shirt during a visit to Blachford Lake near Yellowknife.

4. Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones is often seen as the go-to milliner for the royals – his hats have been worn by the Duchess of Sussex, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as Kate herself.

One of Kate’s more experimental fashion moments in a Stephen Jones creation came at the 2011 Epsom Derby, when she wore a beret-style brown straw hat with a bow detailing.

5. Temperley London

Many of Kate’s royal engagements require her to wear an evening gown, and she’ll often choose LFW stalwart Temperley London for the occasion.

At the National Portrait Gala in 2017, she wore one of creative director Alice Temperley’s designs – a floor-length forest green lace gown with long sleeves and a high neck.

6. Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead is another LFW designer who often features in the Princess of Wales’ wardrobe.

Wickstead’s designs are very much in Kate’s wheelhouse: classic and demure cuts, usually in interesting colours or with a quirky twist.

Kate wore a lemon midi dress with long sleeves to the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, with the elegant dress given an added bit of interest thanks to twisted detailing at the waist.