6 weird celeb beauty gadget trends we’re slightly obsessed with

With spas and salons closed, the pandemic has brought with it all manner of skincare and grooming issues. From ‘maskne’ to overgrown roots, it’s safe to say that it’s not been the best time for our beauty regimes.

But one silver lining to the horrors of our DIY lockdown treatments is that we’ve been given a glimpse beauty essentials that celebrities use to keep their skin looking healthy and radiant.

So as much as Instagram can be a massive time suck, it’s an amazing place to find weird and wonderful beauty gadgets that the rich and famous swear by. Here are some that A-listers can’t live without…

1. Microneedling tool

Microneedling has been around for a while. The facial treatment involves rolling a strip of tiny needles across your face in order to pierce the top layer of skin. The idea is that it causes slight injury to the area, encouraging cellular turnover and the production of collagen, which in turn reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

At-home microneedling tools have become all the more popular during lockdown with salons closed, and celebrities like Huda Kattan and Kourtney Kardashian have been sharing the cult hand-held devices they use to help achieve a flawless complexion.

2. LED face Mask

Light therapy masks are all the rage right now. The futuristic-looking beauty gadgets have been popping up all over Instagram as the skincare saviour of the moment. The masks don’t just make for a great selfie though, they use integrated infrared lights to penetrate the skin, which some dermatologists say can treat acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines and dull skin issues.

Some of the most popular devices include the Déesse pro mask (£1,680), and CurrentBody’s Skin LED mask (£265 reduced from £349), which has been spotted on everyone from Suki Waterhouse to Adwoa Aboa.

3. NuFace

Jennifer Aniston is said to swear by NuFace’s toning device (£167), a handheld gadget with two distinctive rollerballs which run along the face to lift jowls, contour jawlines, reduce folds and wrinkles and smooth your complexion.

The device, which uses microcurrent technology to stimulate muscles and tighten skin, has glowing reviews online with users comparing it to a five-minute home facelift.

4. Sarah Chapman’s The Facialift

Facial massage tools have become a popular way to mimic the luxurious feel of a facial while staying at home during lockdown. The unusual looking Facialist device (£30) has been designed to replicate the movements used in Sarah Chapman’s signature Skinesis facial, which is said to be a favourite of Victoria Beckham.

You simply push the massager from the chin to the ears, allowing the rotating massagers to sink into the skin and deliver some seriously feel-good sensations. Chapman also says that the tool can drain toxins, reduce puffiness and fight breakouts.

5. Foreo Luna 3

Jessica Alba recently shared her love for the Foreo Luna 3 (£169) a vibrating facial brush that gently clears the skin of excess dirt, oil and bacteria. The egg-shaped device, which is covered in hundreds of tiny silicone bristles, deeply cleanses your pores in a way that a traditional wash cloth can’t.

The Hollywood actress showed fans how she likes to use a cleanser from her Honest Beauty brand with the Foreo device, saying that it gives her a real ‘deep-clean’ as it helps remove dirt, sebum, excess oil and leftover make-up.

6. HiMirror

The HiMirror is like having a celebrity dermatologist in your home – it can analyse your complexion, prescribe you a skin regime and even let you virtually try on new make-up looks.

Rather cleverly, this high-tech mirror also comes with LED lights to simulate five different lighting scenarios: sunset view, outside on a sunny day, brightly lit office, shopping mall or supermarket, and restaurant or party venue.

These different lighting options help you to apply your make-up appropriately for the occasion and location so you’ll never leave the house with a dodgy foundation line again. Consider us obsessed.