7 of the best new fragrances for spring

White snowdrops, pink blossom trees and yellow daffodils aren’t the only things blooming at the moment.

A bumper crop of botanical-themed fragrances has landed on the beauty scene, ready to replace heavy winter perfumes as we welcome a new season.

From fresh, fruity spritzes to heady, floral blends, here are seven of the best new scents that celebrate the joys of spring.

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Mandarin

1. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Mandarin, £95 for 100ml

One of three new additions to the much-loved Molecule 01 family, this zesty pairing teams the seductive cedarwood scent of the original ‘Iso E Super’ molecule with mandarin orange. The citrus notes sing when you first spritz, then slowly fade, allowing the woody heart notes to shine.

Jo Malone Yellow Hibiscus Cologne

2. Jo Malone Yellow Hibiscus Cologne, £52 for 30ml

Part of the Brilliant Blossoms collection, this totally tropical composition is as bright as a sunny spring morning, bursting with jasmine, rose, white musk and a squeeze of lime. The curvaceous bottle is a work of art too.

Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Eau de Parfum

3. Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Eau de Parfum, £61.20 – currently on offer from £72 for 50ml, John Lewis

Is there anything more beautiful than the creamy pink petals of the magnolia tree? The fragrant flower is the starting point for this delicate perfume, which combines magnolia oil and gardenia with water lotus and maté, giving it a fresh, breezy feel.

Malin and Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum

4. Malin and Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum, £75 for 50ml

Delving into the garden for inspiration once more, Malin and Goetz’s latest olfactory offering pays homage to that most summery of fruits, the strawberry. This isn’t a saccharine scent, however, it’s a grown up take, which teams the juicy red berry with zesty bergamot, pepper, jasmine and musk.

Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli and Cedar Cologne

5. Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli and Cedar A Fragrance £115 for 100ml

Inspired by blue skies, this captivating cologne is no shrinking violet. Starring three ingredients often found in men’s fragrance – patchouli, vetiver and cedarwood – the unisex scent is fresh, bold and distinctive.

Shiseido Ginza Eau de Parfum

6. Shiseido Ginza Eau de Parfum, £70 for 50ml

Named after the upmarket district of Tokyo, Ginza evokes urban elegance – the dazzling top notes of pomegranate and pink peppercorn underpinned with heady jasmine and magnolia, while hinoki wood, a type of Japanese cypress, brings a woody depth.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine Eau de Toilette

7. Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine Eau de Toilette, £39 for 60ml, FeelUnique

Jasmine has long been a favourite ingredient of perfumers, the white flower beloved for its intoxicating aroma. This new variation on Philosophy’s bestselling Amazing Grace bolsters the musky original with a generous helping of jasmine, alongside coconut water and bergamot, giving it an exotic edge.