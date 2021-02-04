7 sustainable menswear brands worth a spot on your radar

It can be tricky to find clothing brands with solid ethical credentials. And if you’re looking to reduce your carbon footprint or generally be more a more conscious consumer, you may have your doubts about ‘eco’ collections from what is otherwise known as a fast-fashion retailer.

That’s where independent and smaller brands really hold their own. By focusing on a more limited product range, these companies can ensure their sourcing and production methods are more environmentally sound, and you can shop with confidence.

Here are seven men’s fashion brands that combine style and sustainability…

1. Absolutely Bear

Absolutely Bear Elm Burgundy Organic Cotton Hoodie

Absolutely Bear Elm Burgundy Organic Cotton Hoodie, £65

Founded in 2015, animal-inspired brand Absolutely Bear uses GOTS certified organic cotton to create sporty hoodies, sweatshirts and shirts, meaning 91% less water is used than traditional cotton.

No harmful chemicals are used in production of the vegan-approved garments and as a member of 1% for the Planet, the company has committed to donating 1% of gross annual earnings to environmental non-profits.

2. The Level Collective

The Level Collective Roll Top Mini Backpack, £225 (clothing, stylist’s own)

The Level Collective Known Pleasures T-Shirt

The Level Collective Known Pleasures T-Shirt, £32

Best known for its roll top backpacks, which are handmade in Sheffield using materials from different parts of the UK (including repurposed carpet fibres), The Level Collective also has a range of cool graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Produced in India and Bangladesh in factories approved by Fair Wear, the organic cotton tops come in a range of colours and prints.

3. Patagonia

Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Hoody

Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Hoody, £195

Patagonia Men's Regenerative Organic Pilot Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt

Patagonia Men’s Regenerative Organic Pilot Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt, £80 (available March)

One of relatively few big brands with genuinely impressive eco credentials, Patagonia is at the forefront of the sustainable fashion movement.

Known for its durable outerwear, the brand’s puffer jackets are made from (and filled with) recycled polyester, and their new Regenerative Organic collection uses cotton grown in an innovative carbon-capturing method.

4. Ecoalf

Ecoalf ASP Jacket; Natal Patch T-Shirt; Binjari Chinos

Ecoalf ASP Jacket, £179.91 (was £199.90); Natal Patch T-Shirt, £32.92 (was £49.90); Binjari Chinos, £54.95 (were £109.90)

Rejecting the fashion industry status quo, Spanish brand Ecoalf isn’t led by trends, instead focusing on timeless designs, and is part of the B Corp network of companies which meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

The Ecoalf aesthetic leans towards the preppy end of the spectrum, with button-down shirts, trench coats, slogan sweaters and chinos in classic colours.

5. Brothers We Stand

Brothers We Stand Heather Grey Premium Weight Organic Cotton T-Shirt

Brothers We Stand Heather Grey Premium Weight Organic Cotton T-Shirt, £20

Dedicated to ethically produced clothes that are created to be hard-wearing as well as good-looking, Brothers We Stand makes everything from underwear and swimwear, to coats, hats and scarves.

On its website, each item has a ‘product footprint’ tab with details of where and how it was made, worker conditions, and the environmental impact.

6. Rapanui

Rapanui Men's Organic Cotton Flannel Shirt

Rapanui Men’s Organic Cotton Flannel Shirt, £50

You’ve heard of slow fashion, but what about circular fashion? Rapanui asks customers to send back their clothes when they’re finished with them (postage is free) so they can recycle the fabric to create more garments.

Excelling at everything from block colour basics and bright outwear, to graphic tees and sweatshirts, the brand also sells bundles of clothing that are great for gifting or curating a capsule eco collection.

7. Arthur and Henry

Arthur and Henry Blue Herringbone Men's Organic Shirt

Arthur and Henry Blue Herringbone Men’s Organic Shirt, £75Shirt specialist Arthur and Henry was created when co-founder Clare Lissaman, who worked in sustainable fashion for 15 years, realised there wasn’t anywhere for men to get good quality ethically-made shirts.

Produced in a small factory in Bangalore, the brand’s shirts are made using organic cotton, with the Oxford weave styles also carrying the Fairtrade Cotton Mark.