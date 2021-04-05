7 ways to fall back in love with your skincare routine

If you’re suffering from pandemic burnout, even the smallest of tasks can feel like an uphill battle.

We all know we should be properly washing and moisturising our faces at the end of the day, but sometimes it’s easier said than done.

Rejuvenating your skincare routine is a way of dedicating a bit of time to yourself – and it doesn’t have to mean spending hundreds on fancy serums…

1. Light some candles

If skincare feels like a chore, it’s time to change the way you think about it. Make it into an event – something to be indulged in, not endured.

Consider locking the bathroom door and taking some time out for yourself. We recommend lighting candles and putting on your fluffiest robe for peak relaxation.

2. Put some music on

See above – your favourite tunes will definitely help you unwind as you begin your routine.

3. Invest in some fancy facecloths

Cleansing your face isn’t the most thrilling part of any skincare routine, but buying some muslin cloths for a few quid online could help change this. After massaging the cleanser into your skin, run the cloth under hot water and place it over your face. Breathe in the steam for a few counts, and feel your body unwind.

4. Try face tapping

[xdelx]

Face tapping is a technique inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, said to help with de-stressing while boosting circulation. It’s also been linked to increased collagen production. After cleansing and applying your favourite serum or oil, tap your face lightly, focusing on key pressure points including your temples and cheekbones.

5. Go in on Gua Sha

Gua Sha is another traditional Chinese practice that involves using a hard, flat stone (you can buy one for under £10 online) to massage your face. The tool – often made from jade or rose quartz – glides along your face, helping increase circulation and lymphatic drainage. It is said to be de-stressing, while also helping give the appearance of a more defined face – particularly along the jaw and cheekbones.

6. Indulge in a face mask

Your skin will likely benefit from a face mask – depending on the product you use, they can boost hydration or help clear out excess oil. It’s also an opportunity to carve out 15 minutes to totally relax and do nothing.

7. Make your own products

Skincare doesn’t have to be expensive. Instead, you can easily make some of your products at home, giving your evening ritual a DIY boost. For example, mix together yoghurt, turmeric and honey, and apply to your face for an at-home glow – while feeling smug that you saved some money.