8 key spring/summer fashion trends to know about now

The catwalks are king when it comes to predicting the colours, cuts, fabrics and fashions that will dominate each season.

Looking at the spring/summer 2023 designer collections, there was an eclectic mix, with everything from floaty gowns and silky slips to laidback tailoring and utility-inspired separates.

Bold blues, retro denim and glitzy, party-ready looks offer lots of inspiration for the warmer months – that are not too far away now.

These are the eight most important spring/summer fashion trends to have on your radar, as we head into the new season…

1. Full skirts

London Fashion Week favourites Richard Quinn and S.S. Daley turned up the volume with A-line skirts in luxe floral fabrics, as did Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, styling black midi skirts and dresses with sheer stockings.

Midi skirts are fast becoming a transitional fashion favourite for 2023, teamed with ankle or knee boots.

2. Luxe lingerie

The ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend is back in a big way this spring, championed by the likes of Christopher Kane, Victoria Beckham and hotly-tipped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka, who all sent nightie-style dresses down the catwalk.

For a more sustainable take on the trend, opt for a vintage lace-edged slip.

Take a styling tip from the Christopher Kane runway and wear it with a pastel-hued cardigan.

3. Utility

Major fashion houses including Fendi, Balmain, Dior and Versace declared cargo pants a SS23 must-have – albeit soft, slinky trousers in pretty colours, rather than the starchy, beige kind.

Alternatively, why not try a cargo skirt or dress? Multi-pocket minis were seen at Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Coach.

4. Sheer

One of the biggest trends of the season, sheer fabrics were seen everywhere from Erdem, Victoria Beckham and Nensi Dojaka in London, to Prada, Fendi and Bottega Veneta in Milan.

Focusing mainly on eveningwear, diaphanous gowns and floaty cocktail frocks left little to the imagination, while sheer overlays gave clingy dresses an angelic aura.

5. Understated tailoring

What’s the opposite of a power suit? London Fashion Week designers answered that question with slouchy, oversized tailoring seen at Eudon Choi, Rejina Pyo and Eftychia.

Muted tones like slate, mushroom grey, mint and jade are versatile and ideal for the office.

6. Bold blues

Finally, a rival to the ubiquitous pink that has ruled the runways (and the red carpet) in recent seasons – blue is back for SS23.

We’re talking statement shades like cobalt, royal and electric blue, used to great effect at Richard Quinn, David Koma and Alexander McQueen.

7. Silver

Silver takes first place this season, thanks to the glitzy gowns at Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Jason Wu.

For a less formal take on the trend, try a silver maxi skirt teamed with a white vest as per the Michael Kors catwalk, or the ‘jeans and a nice top’ look a la Nensi Dojaka.

8. Noughties denim

Love them or loathe them, low-rise jeans are here to stay, as decreed by designers at Givenchy, Ganni and Alexander McQueen.

Another Noughties throwback, the denim maxi skirt, was seen on the catwalks at Burberry, Altuzarra and Masha Popova, and has already been adopted by many a street style star.