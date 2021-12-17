8 of the best beauty baubles and crackers to gift your guests
Ornaments festooning the tree and a cracker on every place setting… these are Christmas Day essentials, of course. But you don’t have to settle for just paper hats, plastic toys and groan-worthy jokes with your turkey dinner.
Beauty buffs and pampering fans: treat your guests to a mini hanging gift set or cracker filled with fun-size beauty treats…
1. Baylis & Harding Mulberry Fizz Bauble, £6, Next
This hot pink and gold bauble is filled with fruity-floral scented bubble bath.
2. L’Occitane Almond Festive Bauble, £12
An adorable stocking-shaped tin containing mini shower oil, moisturiser and hand cream from L’Occitane’s much-loved almond range.
3. Beauty Pie Luxury Mulberry Silk Hair Scrunchie Bauble, £35
Six glossy silk hair ties (the fabric is more gentle on tresses) in pink, dark red and black are found in this stylish red and gold bauble.
4. Jo Loves Pomelo A Bauble, £40, Space NK
A truly indulgent decoration, this star-shaped box houses three minis – perfume, shower gel and body lotion – scented with Jo Loves’ iconic Pomelo blend.
5. This Works Soothe and Sleep Cracker, £7.20 (was £9), Boots
Give the gift of relaxation, with this mini duo of This Works Stress Check scented roll-on and the bestselling Deep Sleep Pillow Spray.
6. Q+A Let It Glow Cracker, £10 (was £14)
Perfect for skincare junkies, this gingerbread man-themed cracker brings together a full-size cleanser and serum, both packed with super-hydrating hyaluronic acid.
7. OPI Christmas Cracker Set, £21.90, Boots
With two wearable nail polish shades – pale pink Bubble Bath and bright Big Apple Red – this great-value set is actually worth £27.80.
8. Floral Street Wonderland Peony Perfume Christmas Cracker, £24
One of five fragrance crackers from British brand Floral Street, this pretty petal-covered box contains a travel-size Wonderland Peony spray.
