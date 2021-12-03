8 of the best grooming gifts for men, from skincare to scent
For the man who loves a bit of pampering – or deserves more self-care time – grooming gifts are just the ticket for Christmas.
Whether it’s your dad, big bro, partner or pal, show them you care by treating them to a scented selection this festive season…
1. The Body Shop Pamper & Purify Himalayan Charcoal Skincare Gift, £25
Ideal for the guy who takes pride in his complexion, this vegan-friendly set contains a Himalayan charcoal infused face wash and mask along with a Konjac sponge – a Korean beauty staple that gently exfoliates the skin.
2. L’Occitane Cade Shaving Duo, £35
Housed in a festively-decorated gift box, this great-value duo (worth £42) of shaving gel and after-shave balm is enriched with juniper essential oil, which calms skin and provides a fresh, woody aroma.
3. Coach for Men Eau de Toilette Gift Set, £31.49, Amazon
Experts say that layering a cologne makes it last longer, and that’s exactly what you can do with this twosome of Coach for Men shower gel and eau de toilette.
4. Liz Earle Fresh & Smooth Men’s Collection, £40, Boots
This trio of botanical-infused daily essentials – face and body wash, shave cream and moisturiser – comes in a waterproof paper bag, which can also be used as a stylish plant pot cover.
5. Lush Splash Gift, £35
For the eco-conscious fella, you can’t go wrong with Lush. This five-piece set of two invigorating shower gels and a sea salt scrub, plus packaging-free shampoo bar and soap, is as sustainable as it gets.
6. Boy Smells Figurare Scented Candle, £45, Osmology
Part of Boy Smells’ festive collection, this fig leaf, black pepper, cardamom and lavender scented candle is the perfect accompaniment to a long, soothing soak in the tub.
7. Paco Rabanne Phantom Eau de Toilette 50ml, £55 for 50ml, Boots
Not only does this silver robot contain a hot new cologne – Phantom is a zesty, modern blend of citrus, vetiver and lavender – he’s a cool addition to any dressing table, too.
8. Vitruvian Man Christmas Holiday Dual Gift Set, £61
For the self-confessed skincare junkie, this sophisticated set – which teams Anti-Pollution Cleanser & Toner with All-Day Hydrator – will take his morning routine to the next level.
