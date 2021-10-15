8 of the hottest new designer fragrances for autumn
Are you on the hunt for a new signature scent? The perfect perfume to match your autumn/winter wardrobe?
This is the time of year when a wave of fine fragrances waft onto beauty counters, potent parfum blends that suit the change of seasons – and there are some real standouts to choose from right now.
Which is the one for you? Here, we run down a selection of the most-hyped women’s designer and luxury scents of 2021…
1. Givenchy Interdit Rouge Eau de Parfum, £53.50 for 35ml, The Perfume Shop
This spicy spin-off of the Givenchy bestseller sees piquant pimento leaf and ginger added to the original tuberose and jasmine-based juice. The lipstick red bottle is a thing of beauty, too.
2. Estee Lauder Sensuous Stars Eau de Parfum, £68 for 40ml
Part of a luxury collection created in collaboration with eight different perfumers, Sensuous Stars is the work of Amandine Clerc-Marie, who was inspired by the idea of a moonlight stroll through a plum tree grove. Notes of Chinese plum, creamy orris flower and lavender make for a warming fruity blend.
3. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Spray, £77 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop
Putting the titular blossom front and centre, the revamped Gorgeous Gardenia is richer than the original eau de toilette, with jasmine, patchouli, pear and a dash of brown sugar giving it added oomph.
4. Moncler Pour Femme Eau de Parfum LED Digital Screen, £170 for 150ml, Selfridges
The first ever women’s fragrance (there’s a men’s edition too) from the uber-cool outerwear brand is housed in an equally covetable bottle. Hooked up to an app, you can programme the scrolling LED display to whatever message you wish. Inside, you’ll find a musky, snow-inspired scent with crisp notes of jasmine and cedarwood.
5. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Superstars Eau De Parfum, £97.50 for 80ml, The Fragrance Shop
The latest addition to the Good Girl family, this sparkly stiletto collector’s edition – which contains the much-loved jasmine, tuberose and tonka bean juice – is made for party season.
6. Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense Eau de Parfum Spray, £51 for 30ml, Escentual
The follow-up to pale pink Perfect takes the ode to self-acceptance (inspired by Marc Jacob’s ‘I am perfect as I am’ tattoo) in a bold new direction, adding jasmine, roasted almond and sandalwood notes to the warm, comforting mix.
7. Frederic Malle Editions de Parfums Synthetic Jungle, £128 for 50ml
Looking for a truly distinctive scent? Look no further than Synthetic Jungle, the gorgeously green 1970s-inspired juice in which basil is bolstered with woody and leather notes, plus a bouquet of white florals.
8. Cochine Vanille & Tabac Noir Eau De Parfum, £110 for 50ml
Inspired by tropical summer evenings but ideal for winter wear, this beautifully balanced scent combines the sweetness of vanilla with smoky tobacco flower, cardamom and patchouli.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox