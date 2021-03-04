8 reasons to get excited about spring fashion

Compiling a sartorial shopping list at the start of a new season is always fun, but this year it feels even more thrilling – because we can finally cast aside our comfies and embrace some going-out gear once more.

It may be a few months yet until we’re – hopefully – actually able to get dressed up with somewhere to go, but there’s no harm in prepping your outfits early. And when you see the gorgeous SS21 catwalk trends, you’re going to want get involved in everything this season has to offer.

Here are eight reasons why we’re getting very excited indeed about spring/summer fashion…

1. Maxi dresses

model on the Erdem SS21 catwalk

What could be more delightful, after months of slobbing around in sweatpants, that wafting around in a floaty maxi dress?

Jewel-toned and floral floor-length frocks were one of the biggest trends for the four main fashion weeks, seen at Michael Kors, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Erdem and more.

2. Shimmer and shine

model on the Burberry SS21 catwalk

Still sad that you didn’t get to don your glitziest glad rags at Christmas? Well now’s your chance, as a slew of designers made the case for sparkles in summer.

From glittery gowns at Celine and Loewe, to sequinned suits at Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton and Burberry’s chainmail dresses, this is the season to shine.

3. The return of high heels

Trainers take a back seat for spring, as we herald the return of high heels.

Worried about tottering around on stilettos after months in flats? Ease yourself in with a pair of kitten heels, or Nineties style mid-height mules.

Dune Magnet Orange Twist Knot Mules

Dune Magnet Orange Twist Knot Mules, £90

4. Loungewear is here to stay

There’s no need to ditch your loungewear completely in the post-lockdown world.

We predict there’ll be a loosening of office dress codes, with luxe joggers in block colours or prints becoming a workwear go-to, and sweatshirts styled with formal trousers or swishy skirts.

Oliver Bonas Animal Spot Jacquard Brown Joggers

Oliver Bonas Animal Spot Jacquard Brown Joggers, £45

5. Denim is back

Can you even remember the last time you wore jeans? If you’re dreading the thought of squeezing your legs into skinny jeans, fear not, this season’s denim offering is all about comfort.

Straight-leg and mom jeans are top of the denim agenda, as well big-collared shirts and pinafore style dresses.

Warehouse Denim Shirt; Organic Original Mom Fit Jeans

Warehouse Denim Shirt (available March 15), £35; Organic Original Mom Fit Jeans, £36.75 (were £49)

6. The right stripes

model wearing Christopher Kane SS21

A real summer mood-booster, reminiscent of deckchairs and parasols, stripes are the biggest print trend of the season.

Embraced by many a London Fashion Week brand, including Burberry, Christopher Kane and Molly Goddard, stripes both skinny and wide were seen on everything from shorts and skirts to trousers and maxi dresses.

7. Wide-leg trousers

It’s not just jeans that are getting looser this season. Wide-leg trousers are a key trend, as seen at Paul Smith, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford and Balenciaga.

Whether fluid or boxy, floor-skimming or ankle-grazing, designers went big on baggy trews.

Very Pocket Detail High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers

Very Pocket Detail High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers, £17.50 (were £25)

8. Bra tops

Ok, this might make some people frown rather than smile – but if you’re all about crop tops in summer, you’ll love this season’s itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny bralette trend.

As seen on the catwalks at Dior, Givenchy, Marques’ Almeida and Osman, these midriff-baring tops are ideal for teaming with the aforementioned mom jeans or wide-leg trousers.

Miss Selfridge Lace Hem 90s Neck Crop Top in Black

Miss Selfridge Lace Hem 90s Neck Crop Top in Black, £12, ASOS